A man became viral on tiktok after a video showed him in a face-off with angry community members

TikTok videos of the man who was in a heated clash with strangers received a lot of attention

The clip of the man accused of gender based violence spread to X, inviting more opinions from the public

South Africans were happy to see a video of a man who was being held accountable as he faced serious accusations. The man was in a heated argument after people saw him allegedly putting his hands on his wife.

A man in a video went viral after men confronted him for alleged assault on his wife. Image: @primetimenewsza

Source: TikTok

The video of the man received thousands of likes as some people stepped in. The video of the man sparked discussions about the persistent problem of gender-based violence in the country.

In a video reposted to X by @primetimenewsza, a man was in a shouting match with others who were accusing him of hurting his wife. The man insisted that everyone becoming involved doesn't know the full context of the matter with his partner. The man in the crowd insisted that no matter what the problem was, he had no right to put his hand on his wife, and the men explained that he feeds her.

GBV is a persistent problem in South Africa and many took a stand on 21 November 2025. Image: Mart Production

Source: UGC

South Africa applauds men fighting alleged GBV

People had a lot to say about the man who was in a heated exchange with people who claimed the watch Team got violent with his wife. Watch the video by @primetimenewsza of people confronting the man by clicking here

@BikaneriBaisa was upset by the video:

"This! This happens every day with millions of women around the world. Very few of these women find the courage to raise their voice, speak up and are able to escape. This is why we need feminism, because men already hate women and feel entitled to abuse them, like a slave. This is evil!"

@saaabyra added:

"Man is upset because he can’t abuse his wife in peace."

@xkeepawakex wrote:

"Abusers are scum. He makes the money, so he has the right to abuse her, but she cooks for him, and it's actually the one who feeds him (he doesn't eat dollar bills, I'm sure) and... she doesn't have the right to abuse him. Get out of my face."

@Honey_Hanii was stunned by the man:

"'I feed her' Excuse me sir? Is that grounds for abuse? Big ups to the men who confronted him."

@Tsholoo341 thought the video served as a warning:

"Those who wanna be fed by men, I hope you get to see what it gets you in return."

Source: Briefly News