As of 1 March 2026, South Africa’s national minimum wage has officially increased by 5%, rising from R28.79 to R30.23 per hour

This adjustment applies across sectors, ensuring that domestic workers and farm workers remain aligned with the standardised rate

For a domestic worker completing a standard 40-hour week, this new rate will see them take home around R5,329.48 per month

While the wage increase is intended to help low-paid employees keep pace with the rising cost of living, an article shared by IOL details that analysts feel that the increase still falls below the living wage required for basic household needs.

The Department of Employment and Labour has emphasised that this rate is a legal floor and cannot be avoided by reducing working hours or changing employment conditions.

The R30.23 minimum wage, according to the above-mentioned publication, refers to ordinary hours worked and excludes additional payments such as transport allowance, tips, bonuses, or board and lodging.

Sectors not benefiting from the R30.25

The wage increase, however, excludes the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), which sees an increase of R1.46, moving from a R15.16 hourly rate to R16.62. Others excluded from the increase are learners under the Skills Development Act. Employers who fail to comply with these new rates face the risk of significant fines and intervention by the CCMA.

Understanding the rules for hiring domestic workers

If you hire a domestic worker, like a cleaner, gardener, or nanny, you must follow the South African labour laws. This means that you need a written contract that lists the job duties, working hours, and pay. LegalWise states that a standard workweek is 45 hours and that employers must pay for overtime when worked. Employers are also required by law to register their workers for UIF and injury compensation (COIDA) to ensure they are protected. Domestic workers are entitled to several types of paid leave, including annual leave and maternity leave. A written notice must also be given, and a fair process must be followed when deciding to terminate employment.

See some reactions from social media:

Gillian Mobey asked:

"Who can afford domestic workers anymore? They deserve more money, but it’s a catch-22. People just don’t have the money anymore."

Gareth John commented:

"The strategy is to always keep you just below the poverty line. That's the strategy of capitalism, that's how it survives."

Mphele Mokoena wrote:

"Minimum wages should just be scrapped, especially in a country with one of the highest unemployment."

Roisin McDonald mentioned:

"A lot of domestic worker's will become unemployed if there is enforcement."

Kiki Dee added:

"People take advantage of desperate people. I just wish people would do the right thing and pay them fairly."

