A South African family in the US attended an annual braai at Sammamish Lake State Park in Washington on 3 August 2026

The gathering brought together South Africans living in America, with games, a raffle, and a birthday celebration

South Africans back home reacted warmly to seeing their community keeping local traditions alive abroad

SA family attend the annual braai in the US. Image: @Norries 4 in US

Source: Facebook

A South African family living in the United States joined dozens of fellow South Africans for an annual braai at Sammamish Lake State Park in Washington State on 3 August 2026. The Norries 4, a South African family based in the US, shared the experience on Facebook, describing it as a warm and joyful day filled with new friendships.

The gathering doubled as a birthday celebration for Tristan, who turned 28 on the day. His birthday came with a lucky bonus: he walked away as the winner of the Refugee raffle. Another family member, Q'uen, took home the sack race title, adding to what the family described as a memorable afternoon.

Braai tradition travels far from home

The annual SA braai at Sammamish Lake draws South Africans from across the greater Seattle area who want to stay connected to home. Events like these have become a way for South African expat communities to pass on cultural traditions, share familiar food, and build friendships in a new country.

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The family expressed heartfelt thanks to the organisers, saying the event was a great success.

"We had a lovely time, thank you to everyone who organised this."

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reacts to the US braai gathering

South Africans at home and abroad shared their feelings in the comments on the page:

Leonie Neveling said:

"Wow very nice that you can visit together like this."

Wilma Compaan Hattingh shared:

"So happy to see that our SA families find each other and have fun together!"

Rosemary Niemand said:

"So glad you meet others of our country. Hope you form good friendships."

Elly Seaferd Sutherland wrote:

"This is beautiful to see!"

Georgina Dobbin simply said:

"Lekker."

Mark Boucher added:

"Was an awesome day, thank you very much to all of you who made it amazing."

Divan Erasmus offered a more critical view:

"It boggles the mind to think you leave Africa, then want to be African in America? Either fully immerse or return; no half measures."

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Source: Briefly News