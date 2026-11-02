A young woman took to TikTok to share how she and her friend were scammed out of their smartphones on their way to the library

The creator detailed how elderly women and accomplices allegedly bewitched them with ‘isalamuzi’ before swapping their phones with tiles wrapped in newspaper

Social media users rallied in the comments to express sympathy, share similar experiences, and advise others to remain alert in the area

A young student opened up about a distressing street encounter that cost her a phone. Image: @tehillah_ngwane

Source: TikTok

A South African learner took to social media to share a distressing encounter involving an elaborate street syndicate in Newlands West, KwaZulu-Natal. In an emotional TikTok video, user @tehillah_ngwane detailed how a trip to Midway Crossing mall turned into an unsettling ordeal that cost her and a companion their smartphones. Her cautionary story time captured attention across social media, leaving many viewers shocked by the brazen method used by the scammers.

Student recounts ordeal

The young woman shared that she and her friend were walking towards the library to study geography when they encountered elderly women along the route who appeared suspicious. Soon after, a man and an accomplice engaged them in conversation before instructing them to wrap their devices and personal details into a bundle under the guise of an alleged hypnotic spell known locally as 'isalamuzi'. Obeying the strict commands without realising what was happening, the duo later opened their package only to find their phones had been replaced with ordinary tiles and empty cases.

Watch the woman share her ordeal in the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mzansi sympathises with victims

Viewers flooded the comments section with comforting words while lamenting the sophisticated street scams targeting innocent pedestrians across the country. Several locals noted that grannies are being used to lower people's guard, urging the youth to avoid entertaining strangers altogether.

@kmwzley wrote:

"At the Capitec ATM in Midway, the one near the branch office, ngashawa ngesalamuzi and I lost R500. A guy said he wanted change, and he gave me fake money. I felt so stupid because I know that there’s crime, but I still gave him the money."

@ANAWM commented:

"Weh! As soon as you said Midway😭."

@www.vonaza said:

"Asisathembi ngisho ogogo nemizi (we don't even trust gogos and their homes) 😭. So sorry, girls 💔."

@Ayanda added:

"Oh, poor baby 💔."

@akhona natasham shared:

"Chomi nicishe nantshontshwa (friend, you were nearly kidnapped) 😭💔."

@AWT LUNCH commented:

"You guys should have run."

More articles about robberies

Security footage showing three women fleeing a Cape Town penthouse with R300,000 in stolen goods after allegedly drugging men they met at Ayepyep sparked a heated online debate.

Briefly News reported that an e-hailing driver was robbed of his cellphone at gunpoint by two men who requested a ride, and the incident was caught on a dashcam.

reported that an e-hailing driver was robbed of his cellphone at gunpoint by two men who requested a ride, and the incident was caught on a dashcam. A South African content creator was forced to abandon her live broadcast after gunshots rang out during an attempted cash-in-transit robbery in Thembisa.

Source: Briefly News