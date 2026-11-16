"Did Her Dirty": SA Woman Shows Affordable Miss SA Crown Alternatives on Takealot, Mzansi Reacts
- A TikTok creator sparked debate after showing affordable crown options on Takealot that she felt were better than the one used at Miss SA
- The video pointed out crowns ranging from R115 to R282, arguing the pageant could have done better for its winner
- South Africans flooded the comments, with many agreeing the crown choice felt disrespectful to the titleholder
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A South African TikTok creator went viral after posting a reaction video calling out the Miss SA pageant over its choice of crown for the winner.
In the clip posted on 15 November 2026, @lindzy.n scrolled through the Takealot shopping app in a sarcastic tone, pointing out a range of tiaras and crowns priced between R115 and R282.
For the R282 crown, which was the most expensive, she simply said:
"If they wanted to splurge."
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Her point was blunt: even a budget online retailer stocked options that looked more dignified than what the pageant chose for its winner.
She highlighted several styles, noting that at R115, a buyer could even get two crowns and rotate them daily. The implication was clear — if the organisation had wanted to do better by its titleholder, it easily could have.
Why the Miss SA crown caused such outrage
The controversy centred on a crown that viewers felt looked cheap and poorly made, with what many described as a visible string or shoelace at the back. For fans who follow the pageant closely, it felt like a let-down for a competition of that profile.
The video resonated widely, with viewers sharing their frustration that someone could have simply visited a local Chinatown store or browsed online and found something far more fitting for the occasion.
View the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts to the Miss SA crown controversy
South Africans in the comments were not holding back:
@It's_Dumo wrote:
"That's what I said. Someone could have quickly run to China Town and grabbed one. We would not even have noticed. I think the thing that made me mad was the string."
@Simangele Khumalo442 said:
"Felt like a humiliation ritual."
@starlettelee added:
"We were not going to notice at all mara the one with the shoestring at the back?? Aowa!!! That's disrespectful."
@❤❤❤ commented:
"Chidima laughing at us how we came for her for the Shein crown."
@Tee heart ♥ said:
"I'm trying to understand why they embarrassed her like that — they stole her moment."
@bossBabe noted:
"They said she will get her crown they still busy with it."
@Mrs Mavhutha simply wrote:
"They did her dirty."
More Briefly News stories on Miss SA
- A resurfaced Miss South Africa briefing reveals three winners’ prizes, including R1 million cash and youth funds, as South Africans question missing perks.
- Miss South Africa says their Imbokodo crown is temporary, with young designers creating a replacement. Online critics ask why the old crown was not used.
- Qhawe Mazaleni begins packing her Miss South Africa apartment, sharing an emotional Instagram post as she reflects on her reign ahead of the 14 November finale.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za