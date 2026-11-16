A TikTok creator sparked debate after showing affordable crown options on Takealot that she felt were better than the one used at Miss SA

The video pointed out crowns ranging from R115 to R282, arguing the pageant could have done better for its winner

South Africans flooded the comments, with many agreeing the crown choice felt disrespectful to the titleholder

TikToker shares Takealot crown suggestions. Image: @lindzy.n

Source: TikTok

A South African TikTok creator went viral after posting a reaction video calling out the Miss SA pageant over its choice of crown for the winner.

In the clip posted on 15 November 2026, @lindzy.n scrolled through the Takealot shopping app in a sarcastic tone, pointing out a range of tiaras and crowns priced between R115 and R282.

For the R282 crown, which was the most expensive, she simply said:

"If they wanted to splurge."

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Her point was blunt: even a budget online retailer stocked options that looked more dignified than what the pageant chose for its winner.

She highlighted several styles, noting that at R115, a buyer could even get two crowns and rotate them daily. The implication was clear — if the organisation had wanted to do better by its titleholder, it easily could have.

Why the Miss SA crown caused such outrage

The controversy centred on a crown that viewers felt looked cheap and poorly made, with what many described as a visible string or shoelace at the back. For fans who follow the pageant closely, it felt like a let-down for a competition of that profile.

The video resonated widely, with viewers sharing their frustration that someone could have simply visited a local Chinatown store or browsed online and found something far more fitting for the occasion.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the Miss SA crown controversy

South Africans in the comments were not holding back:

@It's_Dumo wrote:

"That's what I said. Someone could have quickly run to China Town and grabbed one. We would not even have noticed. I think the thing that made me mad was the string."

@Simangele Khumalo442 said:

"Felt like a humiliation ritual."

@starlettelee added:

"We were not going to notice at all mara the one with the shoestring at the back?? Aowa!!! That's disrespectful."

@❤❤❤ commented:

"Chidima laughing at us how we came for her for the Shein crown."

@Tee heart ♥ said:

"I'm trying to understand why they embarrassed her like that — they stole her moment."

@bossBabe noted:

"They said she will get her crown they still busy with it."

@Mrs Mavhutha simply wrote:

"They did her dirty."

More Briefly News stories on Miss SA

Source: Briefly News