A young woman from Lesotho opened up about working as a domestic worker in South Africa after graduating

She visited South Africa in July 2026 to clear her head, then registered with a placement agency and landed a job

Her candid TikTok clip struck a nerve, with viewers calling her wise, hardworking and an inspiration

A woman from Lesotho opened up about how she ended up working in South Africa. Image: @katbelle47

Source: TikTok

A young Mosotho graduate turned heads on TikTok after sharing her honest account of working as a domestic worker in South Africa. The clip, posted by TikTok user @katbelle47 on 14 November 2026, quickly resonated with viewers across the country. She explained that she initially travelled to South Africa in July to visit a relative and decompress after a busy season back home in Lesotho. After weeks of sitting idle and growing restless, she decided to take action. In early August, she walked into a placement agency and secured a domestic work placement shortly after.

From small hustles to earning in Mzansi

Before making the move, she had tried her hand at informal income back in Lesotho, including reselling boxes and selling ice blocks. Those experiences, she said, helped shape her work ethic. She briefly returned home in September to attend her graduation ceremony before heading back to South Africa to continue the job.

She admitted that moving to a new country at a young age came with its fears, particularly because of the negative stories she had heard about life in South Africa. But her experience, she said, had been largely positive and left her feeling proud. Her message was direct: there is no honest job that puts food on the table that is worth being ashamed of. She encouraged young people to stay grounded in their larger goals, even while starting at the bottom.

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Watch @katbelle47 share her story in the TikTok reel here.

The young woman urged others not to feel ashamed of honest work as they pursue bigger goals. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Mzansi rallies behind the young graduate

Her story struck a chord with people on both sides of the border, a reminder that starting small does not mean staying small. The comments section filled up quickly with people inspired by her attitude:

@trtlmkg wrote:

"Never give up on your dreams."

@Don said:

"Iphupho alifi umnikazi esaphila (the dream doesn't die while the dreamer is still alive) ❤."

@ti said:

"So proud of you, sister."

@Sola called her:

"One wise young lady."

@Ntha added:

"You're a hardworking woman, well done 🧡"

@Spint said:

"I'm proud of you, babygirl."

Other articles about domestic workers

A South African woman sparked an online debate after questioning whether paying a domestic worker R125 per visit is fair, prompting Mzansi to share salaries ranging up to R10,500 a month.

A South African graduating doctor honoured her household's domestic worker on graduation day for her vital support and later surprised her at home with a new smartphone.

Briefly News reported that a woman detailed how her helper took her car without permission, got into an accident, and injured her child, who was in the car with her, leaving Mzansi in awe.

Source: Briefly News