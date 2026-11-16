SASSA confirmed the December 2026 payment date for children's grants, with beneficiaries facing a longer-than-usual wait this month

The Child Support, Foster Child and Care Dependency grant amounts remain unchanged until at least February 2027

South Africans have strong feelings about the grants, with many calling for an increase to help struggling families

Children's grant dates have been confirmed. Image: nini

Source: Getty Images

Millions of South African families are preparing for a longer wait before their next children's grant payment. The South African Social Security Agency confirmed that December 2026 payouts will land on Friday, 4 December 2026, creating a 32-day gap since the previous payment. That is four days longer than the typical 28-day cycle, with the delay caused by an unexpected clash with local government elections that pushed payout dates around.

SASSA child grants date and amounts confirmed. Image: poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

December 2026 grant amounts

No increases are on the table for now. Finance Minister Godongwana confirmed that any announcement on grant adjustments will only come during the February 2027 Budget Speech. For December, the amounts stay as follows: the Child Support Grant pays R580 per month, the Foster Child Grant pays R1,300, and the Care Dependency Grant pays R2,400. These figures have been in place since April 2026.

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Eligibility rules also remain unchanged. A single caregiver applying for the Child Support Grant may earn no more than R5,800 per month, while married couples caring for a child are capped at R11,600 per month. SASSA notes there is no asset test attached to children's grants, unlike with the Old Age Grant.

What new applicants need to know

First-time applicants must visit a Department of Home Affairs branch in person to register their child before applying. Digital registration is not available for new applicants. When visiting a SASSA office, bring valid identity documents, birth certificates, proof of marital status, proof of income, a certified three-month bank statement, and a recent proof of address.

The agency says Child Support Grant applications can now be approved on the same day, a significant improvement from the previous three-month turnaround. SASSA also claims a new 90-minute maximum wait time at offices, supported by self-service kiosks offering free Wi-Fi for eLife and biometric verification. If an application is rejected, applicants have three months to appeal through the Department of Social Development.

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Source: Briefly News