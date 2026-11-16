Nabeelah Shaikh posted on Instagram on 1 November 2026, announcing her pregnancy to her followers for the first time

The eNCA investigative journalist passed away on 14 November 2026 at the age of 34, two weeks after the post

Colleagues, friends and fans flooded the post with tributes after news of her passing broke

eNCA journalist Nabeelah Shaikh's final social media post resurfaced after her passing. Image: nabeelah_shaikh

Source: Instagram

South Africa is mourning the loss of eNCA investigative journalist Nabeelah Shaikh, who passed away on Saturday, 14 November 2026, at just 34 years old. What has made the loss even more devastating for those who knew her is the post she shared just two weeks before her death, in which she revealed she was pregnant.

On Sunday, 1 November 2026, Shaikh shared a lighthearted post on Instagram, telling her followers she had been keeping a big secret. Dressed in her on-air gear bearing the eNCA logo, she wrote:

"In other news... I've been running these streets with a baby on board. 🤰 It's becoming too obvious on air, and everyone's been asking me. 🤭 Please keep me in your duas (prayers). 🧡🤎🤎"

The post was joyful, the kind of announcement that invites celebration. Nobody could have known it would become one of her last.

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Shaikh's journalism career spanned over a decade. She started out as a multimedia journalist at the Sunday Tribune, part of Independent Newspapers, in 2013, before making her mark as an investigative reporter at eNCA. Her work earned her recognition at the Vodacom Journalist of the Year regional awards, a reflection of a career defined by rigour and commitment.

Tributes pour in under Nabeelah Shaikh's post

News of her passing sent a wave of grief through her followers, many of whom returned to that very pregnancy post to leave their tributes. See Nabeelah's final Instagram post that broke hearts across the country below:

@muhammad.adam146 wrote:

"RIP Nabs - may Allah grant you the highest abode in Jannah. 🤲🏼 May Allah make it easy for your amazing family as well. Ameen. You may be gone, but the school memories will always live on 🤲🏼"

@heidigiokos shared:

"I keep coming back to this post. And to your profile. Hoping by some miracle it was all just a bad dream. Nabs, I have no words. 💔 you were such a force. So kind and so caring. I pray you continue to shine ever so bright. Thank you for being so kind in an industry that is so brutal. I will miss you terribly 💔"

@miss_shammz said:

"I just heard she's passed away with her sweet precious little one, 😢 I'm so sad. May she rest beautifully with her baby, ahh life is soo fickle 💔💔💔"

@waz.entertainment added:

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un - May Allah grant her and her baby Jannatul-Firdaus and grant her family, friends, supporters and fans sabr during this difficult time, Inshallah - Ameen. You will be dearly missed 😢❤️‍🩹💔"

@georgiaxcartwright wrote:

"I am absolutely SHATTERED. Nabeelah, you were such a bright light and one of my biggest inspirations in journalism. Thank you for helping me when I was at my lowest. You meant more to me than you'll ever know. ❤️"

Nabeelah Shaikh's last social media post resurfaced after her passing. Image: nabeelah_shaikh

Source: Instagram

Nabeelah Shaikh's family confirms cause of death

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a family member confirmed Nabeelah Shaikh's cause of death on Sunday, 15 November 2026.

Shaikh had celebrated her 34th birthday on 21 October 2026 and had shared the exciting news of her pregnancy roughly two weeks before her passing.

Source: Briefly News