An Australian patient awaiting surgery at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital filmed the conditions inside the surgical ward

The man described the main ward as 'not fit for humans,' pointing out clogged sinks, dirty bathrooms and peeling floors

South Africans online were divided, with some defending the hospital's doctors while others blamed the government

A foreign patient filmed the troubling conditions inside a South African public hospital. Image: @crohns_ostomy_life

Source: Instagram

An Australian man awaiting surgery at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg took to Instagram on 15 November 2026 to document what he found inside the public facility. The patient, who runs the Instagram account @crohns_ostomy_life, shared a reel that quickly stirred strong feelings online.

In his footage, he drew a sharp distinction between two parts of the hospital. The smaller unit where he had been staying was, by his own account, acceptable. The larger surgical ward he was transferred to was another matter entirely. He called it "the jungle" and said flatly that it was "not fit for humans," pointing his camera at crowded rooms, blocked sinks, bathrooms without soap, and floors with peeling surfaces. He even compared the environment to a prison.

Fresh air as a lifeline at Baragwanath

One detail that resonated with many viewers was his description of an outdoor walkway he used to escape the ward. He called it his "freedom spot" and said spending time inside the main facility made him feel worse rather than better. Chris Hani Baragwanath is one of the largest hospitals in the world by bed count and serves a significant portion of Soweto's population. The debate the video sparked reflects the ongoing tension between the hospital's reputation for skilled medical staff and the resource pressures faced by South Africa's public health system.

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Watch the Instagram reel that sparked the debate below:

South Africans divided over the video

The clip drew a wide range of responses. Some viewers were sympathetic, while others questioned his circumstances or pushed back on the narrative.

@jeandremrx asked:

"Dumb question, but why don't you have travel insurance?"

@seam_queen wrote:

"This makes me feel so sad. We are so lucky in the UK, GB."

@iambundant offered a defence of the hospital's staff:

"They have the best doctors and surgeons, who are the same ones who work in private hospitals."

@gunnercook directed frustration at the ruling party:

"That's the ANC for you, my man."

@ms_tiido added some context:

"You can't compare Baragwanath Hospital to a private hospital, but it's one of the best public hospitals in the country."

@turnerdarren said:

"What do you expect? Ask our government officials; they fly to Russia."

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Source: Briefly News