Miss SA 2026 Tiyani Makamu's prize package has no mention of a luxury car or penthouse apartment under the pageant's new ownership

The Motsepe family, who took over Miss SA, shifted the pageant's focus away from lifestyle perks and towards leadership and community impact

Makamu walks away with a R1 million cash prize and R500 000 in dedicated social-impact funding

Miss SA focus shifts from prestige to purpose. Image: @official_misssa/Instagram and SammiJo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Miss SA 2026 winner Tiyani Makamu took home the crown this year, but the prize package seemingly looked very different from what previous titleholders received. Under the pageant's new ownership, two of the most coveted perks have not been mentioned.

For years, Miss SA winners enjoyed the use of a three-bedroom apartment in a luxury estate and a Mercedes-Benz for the duration of their reign. Those benefits are now nowhere to be seen.

Miss SA's new direction under Motsepe ownership

Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, who took over as Miss SA chairperson after the Motsepe family acquired the pageant late last year, explained that the revamped model deliberately moves away from lifestyle-driven rewards. She said:

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"Our ambition is not simply to crown a woman, but to support a generation of women leaders who will help shape South Africa's future."

The shift also means Makamu will not compete on the international pageant circuit. Miss SA titleholders previously represented the country at Miss World, Miss Universe, and Miss Supranational. That chapter is closed under the new structure, with the focus now firmly on domestic initiatives.

View the Instagram post below:

What Tiyani Makamu actually wins

The prize package is not without substance. Makamu receives a R1 million cash prize alongside R500 000 ring-fenced specifically for her social-impact projects.

The first princess, Cwenga Koyana Kotu-Rammopo, takes home R250 000 in cash and an additional R150 000 Impact Fund. The second princess, Lesego Khumo Nyathela, receives R150 000 in cash and a R100 000 Impact Fund.

All three top finishers also gain access to executive development programmes, mentorship, wellness support, and regional and international leadership networks. They will be expected to lead community-driven work in areas such as education, entrepreneurship, health, and youth development.

The changes have drawn mixed reactions from South Africans, some of whom were already disappointed by what many described as an underwhelming crown ceremony for Makamu. Whether the new model of purpose over prestige wins over the public remains to be seen.

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Source: Briefly News