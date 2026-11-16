A young Zimbabwean boy performed a haka at Hurupaki School in Whangārei, New Zealand, leaving the entire audience on their feet

The boy delivered the performance in Māori, impressing viewers with his command of the language and traditions

The video captured at the Hurupaki Kapa Haka Group performance went viral, with people around the world praising the cultural embrace

A group of learners on the left and a Zimbabwean boy performing a powerful Māori Haka at an NZ school event. Images: c.snaps.productions/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A young Zimbabwean boy living in New Zealand left an entire school hall speechless after delivering a breathtaking haka performance that blended two worlds into one powerful moment.

The clip was filmed on 15 November 2026 at Hurupaki School in Whangārei, Northland, New Zealand, during what appeared to be a kapa haka competition or cultural assembly. It was shared on Instagram by Cheeky Snaps Productions, a Whangārei-based photography and videography page run by Maru Davis-Henare, a journalist at Ngāti Hine FM.

In the footage, the young boy, dressed in traditional Māori costume, led the group through the haka with striking confidence. He spoke words in te reo Māori, the indigenous language of New Zealand. His movements were sharp, his delivery commanding, and by the end, the room erupted in applause.

A cultural bridge between Zimbabwe and New Zealand

The performance took place as part of the Hurupaki Kapa Haka Group, which is led by cultural teacher and Assistant Principal Miringa Silipa, alongside kapa haka specialist Matua Hōrihi and Principal Danny Clarkson. The school regularly enters regional festivals and national primary school competitions such as Te Mana Kuratahi.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The haka is one of the most recognisable expressions of Māori culture. Rooted in legend and connected to Tānerore, the personification of shimmering summer heat, it combines vigorous body movements, rhythmic chanting, and intense facial expressions to convey mana, unity, and strength.

The young boy's ability to perform it so fluently in Māori is what sent the internet into a frenzy. Many viewers pointed out that he was likely trilingual, also speaking Shona and English, making his performance an extraordinary cultural flex.

Watch the performance that stopped the room:

Mzansi and the world react to the Haka

The clip on the Instagram page drew emotional responses from viewers around the world:

@tafadzwa_chiuta wrote:

"That's my son!!!! ❤️"

@sharlenebrown529 said:

"Ka mau te wehi 🇿🇼 ❤️🤍🖤 ... Love how our Māori culture embraces other cultures. This mighty rangatahi respects and loves our culture and we respect him 🔥"

@thecouchcoachh shared:

"Brooo 😭 as a Māori, this really hit my heart."

@z_k_a685 noted:

"Maybe Australia could take a few lessons from New Zealand when it comes to embracing, respecting and learning from the culture and traditions of its First Nations people. 👏"

@chelei.rawinia reacted:

"Trilingual?!!!! I know he can speak English too. What a flex! 💪🏾"

@melhaffmermmms said:

"Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 will be buzzing! 🔥❤️"

@v_vallen wrote:

"He is HIM. Pleasure to know you, Joshua ❤️"

More on haka

Source: Briefly News