A young South African boy named Livan handed a Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver R150 from his own birthday money during a heavy storm

Livan also gave the driver a slice of cake and a cold drink, then sat outside chatting with him while his mom worked inside

His sister Lika then asked if she could go and find out whether the driver knew Jesus, leaving their mother overwhelmed with emotion

A young boy warmed hearts after spoiling a Checkers Sixty60 driver during a storm. Image: @zanjefaure

Source: Instagram

A South African mom's heart was full after her young son turned a routine grocery delivery into a moment nobody could have predicted. Instagram user @zanjefaure shared the story on Instagram on 15 November 2026, and it quickly moved people across the country. It started when a Checkers Sixty60 driver named Victor arrived with a delivery in the middle of a raging storm. Zanje told him to wait it out before heading back. That was when her son Livan quietly slipped inside, came back out and pressed R100 from his birthday money into Victor's hand.

Livan's kindness grew with every moment

Victor was so touched he nearly leapt with joy, shaking the boy's hand and thanking him. Back inside, Livan asked his mom if they could send Victor a cold drink. She suggested Oros. Livan paused and asked whether Victor would still want a Coke. She told him to go and ask. Victor chose the Oros, and without skipping a beat, Livan decided he wanted to add another R50. He also cut a slice of cake and took it out to the driver himself.

The two of them ended up sitting outside together, talking, while Zanje worked in the next room. She could hear laughter drifting in and said her heart felt warm just listening. Then her daughter Lika appeared and asked quietly whether she could go and ask Victor if he knew Jesus. Zanje said yes. She could not make out every word of that conversation, but said there was joy outside her room that she would not forget. "I know Victor will never forget this, and neither will my children," Zanje wrote. "This is the South Africa I dream of. Friendly faces and caring for each other."

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See the Instagram post that moved South Africa below:

Mzansi reacts to Livan's big heart

South Africans flooded the comments with warmth:

@thatomokoena10 wrote:

"Happy belated, young man ❤️"

@ash.ellen.hutchinson said:

"Wow! What a special story ❤️"

@lisa_blommetjie_ shared:

"Hierdie is só ongelooflik mooi! Mag ons almal werk aan 'n Suid-Afrika waar om Jesus te ken en vriendelikheid vir alle mense die eerste prioriteit is! 🙌🔥❤️ (This is so incredibly beautiful! May we all work towards a South Africa where knowing Jesus and kindness to all people is the priority)."

@alisha.brits wrote:

"So mooi 🥺😲 (So beautiful)!"

@anniq.vdmerwe said:

"Agg ek tjank sommer 🏅. So mooi ❤️ (Oh, I'm just crying. So beautiful)."

@candicejadeh added:

"🙏🏽 I love stories like this. Makes me emotional. Kindness wins every time 🧡."

Other articles about Checkers Sixty60 employees

South African education graduate Wendy Nthabiseng Papala shared a candid video contrasting her graduation day with her current job packing groceries for Checkers Sixty60 while waiting for her big break in teaching.

Briefly News reported that a young Zulu woman working as a Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver opened up about the physical challenges, frequent falls, and resilience required to navigate the streets on her delivery motorbike.

reported that a young Zulu woman working as a Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver opened up about the physical challenges, frequent falls, and resilience required to navigate the streets on her delivery motorbike. A Checkers Sixty60 shopper went viral after handing a drenched delivery driver a hot chocolate and biscuits to offer relief during a cold, rainy shift.

Source: Briefly News