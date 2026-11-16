Zimbabwean millionaire Zodwa Mkandla turned heads on Instagram after sharing a video of herself in a traditional Xhosa ensemble

The businesswoman, who was once married to the late Ginimbi, stepped out for a wedding dressed in a blue-and-white umbhaco dress

Mkandla's post drew warm reactions from followers and fellow socialites, who praised her cultural pride

Zodwa Mkandla embraced her Xhosa heritage. Images: zozomkandlaofficial

Source: Instagram

Zimbabwean millionaire and philanthropist Zodwa "Zozo" Mkandla has set social media alight after posting a video of herself dressed in a stunning traditional Xhosa-inspired outfit, drawing praise from followers and celebrities alike.

On 14 November 2026, Mkandla shared the video on her official Instagram page, showing herself walking with confidence in a strapless, tiered blue-and-white umbhaco-inspired dress. She accessorised with a matching white-and-black headwrap, a crossbody bag and blue heels, all set to Phyno and Burna Boy's Do I (Remix). The occasion was a wedding, and she arrived looking every bit the part.

Zodwa's proud Xhosa heritage

Alongside the visuals, Mkandla attached a heartfelt message that left no doubt about the depth of her cultural pride.

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"I wear my Xhosa heritage with pride. This is more than tradition; it's identity, history and a legacy that lives through me," she wrote, signing off with the hashtags #ProudlyXhosa and #IntombiYakwaXhosa.

While many know Mkandla as one of Zimbabwe's most prominent businesswomen, her Xhosa roots are a core part of her identity. She was born and raised in Mbembesi, in the Bubi District of Matabeleland, a region historically associated with the Xhosa-speaking community in Zimbabwe.

Mkandla has also built a solid presence in South Africa, forging business interests and close ties with high-profile personalities, including Durban businesswoman Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize.

On a personal note, she was previously married to the late Zimbabwean socialite Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure. The two went their separate ways around 2018, roughly two years before his tragic death in 2020.

Zimbabwean businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla proudly embraced her Xhosa heritage. Image: zozomkandlaofficial

Source: Instagram

Compliments pour in for Mkandla's look

The post drew thousands of likes and an outpouring of affectionate responses, including from South African actress Sophie Ndaba, who kept her reaction short and sweet.

Sophie Ndaba commented:

"Yess, girl!"

tafadzwazimoyo reacted:

"There goes my sis, fashion killa!"

tyronemagz posted:

"Phakama Nkosazana!"

tariro_mkondo added:

"AmaXhosa ladies have always been natural #bossladies! Mai Chinamano, Ma Mandela."

See Zodwa Mkandla's look below.

Zodwa Mkandla's curves break the internet

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Zodwa Mkandla's video, showing off her hourglass figure.

Social media users reacted with admiration and humour regarding her athletic performance and refreshed look.

Source: Briefly News