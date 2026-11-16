“Do Your Thing and Earn Dollars”: Afrikaner Refugee in America Fires Shots at Haters While at Work
- South African expat David Ungerer posted a candid TikTok from his workplace in the USA, addressing online critics head-on
- David told negative commenters to scroll past his content while reassuring his genuine supporters that he was thriving abroad
- Aspiring South African migrants flooded his comment section asking for advice on how to find work in the United States
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An Afrikaner refugee living and working in the United States left little room for debate when he decided to address his online critics directly from his workplace in America. David Ungerer, known on TikTok as @davidungerer0, posted the candid clip on 28 September 2026. Filmed in Afrikaans from a laundry room at his US workplace, the video was brief but unapologetic.
David tells haters to scroll past
David made it clear he had no interest in engaging with negativity. He directed a blunt message at what he called the "negative masses," telling anyone with nothing constructive to say to simply keep quiet and move on. For his loyal supporters, though, his tone shifted entirely as he assured them he was doing well and thriving in his new life overseas. He closed the video on a bright note, wishing his followers a great day, opening the floor for questions in the comments, and teasing that his continued success would have his critics rattled.
Watch David's TikTok video that got South Africa talking here.
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SA migrants ask David how to follow his path
The clip struck a nerve with South Africans at home and abroad. While some supporters cheered him on for ignoring the haters and enjoying the rewards of earning in dollars, a wave of aspiring migrants used the comment section to ask David for practical advice about finding work in the United States.
@Chokka Norris said:
"David, geniet dit. Laat hulle maar lag, intussen geniet jy die lewe. Ek weet jy werk hard, maar duidelik is dit die moeite werd (David, enjoy it. Let them laugh; meanwhile, you enjoy life. I know you work hard, but clearly it is worth it)."
@sussie-se-stukkie wrote:
"Yes bra ek bly om te sien dit gaan goed met jou bra massive upgrade van lunch box af (Yes bro, I'm glad to see things are going well with you bro, massive upgrade from the lunch box)."
@TheUnknown055 asked:
"Hey David wat se jy my maat kan jy my contact asb ek wil n paar goed hoor wat ek wil volgend jaar American to gaan vir werk." (Hey David, what do you say, my mate? Can you contact me, please? I want to hear a few things; I want to go to America for work next year)."
@Jahn Wilson shared:
"Ek woon in Amerika, verhuis hier, werk hard, geld is goed (I live in America, moved here, work hard, money is good)."
@Mr Gillton said:
"Blessed mybru doen jou ding en verdien die dollars. Ek sukkel ook om werk te kry, maar ek is bly v jou. Hou d bliksem bo (Blessed my bro, do your thing and earn the dollars. I also struggle to find work but I am happy for you. Keep your head up)."
@adri added:
"Netso dankie dat jy bereid is om te help geniet veilig wees (Same here, thank you for being willing to help, enjoy and stay safe)."
Other articles about Afrikaners in the US
- An Afrikaner refugee couple living in the US marked their three-month milestone by documenting the exhausting reality of navigating administrative hurdles, lacking transport, and chasing government cash assistance instead of resting on their days off.
- A South African expat in Mississippi marked six months in the United States by sharing how her Afrikaans-speaking children quickly adapted to English classrooms with a Southern drawl, sparking immigration and relocation questions from fellow South Africans.
- Briefly News reported that an Afrikaner refugee in the US broke down while describing the emotional weight of packing an entire lifetime into three bags and leaving South Africa behind.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter at Briefly News, focusing on social commentary, community stories, viral human-interest features, and public discourse. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Bongiwe began her editorial career in campus media before contributing across print and digital platforms at BONA Magazine, where she covered current news and societal trends. She specialises in reporting on local community accounts, social media discourse, and viral South African events. Contact: bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za