Sun Halo Spotted Over Gauteng: Meteorologist Explains the Ring Around the Sun
- Residents across Gauteng looked up to find a bright ring circling the Sun, sparking widespread curiosity about the unusual sight
- The South African Weather Service explained that a sun halo forms when sunlight bends through ice crystals in high-altitude clouds
- Meteorologists weighed in on whether the optical display signals that rain could be on its way to affected provinces
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Residents across Gauteng were stopped in their tracks recently when a glowing ring appeared around the Sun, lighting up the sky in a spectacle that left many reaching for their phones.
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) identified the phenomenon as a sun halo, an optical effect produced when sunlight travels through ice crystals suspended in high-altitude clouds.
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What causes a sun halo?
The science behind the display is rooted in thin cloud layers known as cirrus or cirrostratus clouds. These clouds sit high in the atmosphere and carry tiny ice crystals that act like natural prisms. As sunlight passes through them, it bends and spreads into a wide circular ring around the Sun. Depending on the conditions, the ring can appear almost entirely white or carry faint rainbow-like colours along its edges.
While the sight can look similar to a rainbow, the two phenomena are quite different. A rainbow forms from water droplets, whereas a sun halo is entirely the work of ice crystals in the upper atmosphere.
Does a ring around the sun mean rain is coming?
This is the question many residents were asking, and the answer is nuanced. The high-altitude clouds responsible for sun halos can develop ahead of an approaching weather front, which means their presence could hint at a shifting weather system moving in.
However, SAWS was clear that the halo itself carries no guarantee of rainfall. It does not indicate when any rain might arrive or how significant any precipitation could be.
Residents were advised to rely on official SAWS forecasts and weather warnings rather than treating the optical display as a reliable prediction of what lies ahead.
More Briefly News stories on sky phenomena
- The SA Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, with flooding, hail and extreme heat elsewhere.
- SAWS warns of severe thunderstorms, hail and localised flooding in KZN and the Eastern Cape, while damaging winds and high veldfire risks threaten the interior.
- An African American visitor’s funny reaction to South Africa’s chilly weather goes viral, as commenters explain the continent’s diverse climates and seasons.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za