Residents across Gauteng looked up to find a bright ring circling the Sun, sparking widespread curiosity about the unusual sight

The South African Weather Service explained that a sun halo forms when sunlight bends through ice crystals in high-altitude clouds

Meteorologists weighed in on whether the optical display signals that rain could be on its way to affected provinces

Mzansi snaps pics of the sun halo. Image: Alberto Marrupe Gutierrez/Getty Images and Nkateko Koananani/Supplied

Source: UGC

Residents across Gauteng were stopped in their tracks recently when a glowing ring appeared around the Sun, lighting up the sky in a spectacle that left many reaching for their phones.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) identified the phenomenon as a sun halo, an optical effect produced when sunlight travels through ice crystals suspended in high-altitude clouds.

The sun halo was spotted in different parts of Gauteng. Image: Nkateko Koananani/Supplied

Source: UGC

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What causes a sun halo?

The science behind the display is rooted in thin cloud layers known as cirrus or cirrostratus clouds. These clouds sit high in the atmosphere and carry tiny ice crystals that act like natural prisms. As sunlight passes through them, it bends and spreads into a wide circular ring around the Sun. Depending on the conditions, the ring can appear almost entirely white or carry faint rainbow-like colours along its edges.

While the sight can look similar to a rainbow, the two phenomena are quite different. A rainbow forms from water droplets, whereas a sun halo is entirely the work of ice crystals in the upper atmosphere.

Does a ring around the sun mean rain is coming?

This is the question many residents were asking, and the answer is nuanced. The high-altitude clouds responsible for sun halos can develop ahead of an approaching weather front, which means their presence could hint at a shifting weather system moving in.

However, SAWS was clear that the halo itself carries no guarantee of rainfall. It does not indicate when any rain might arrive or how significant any precipitation could be.

Residents were advised to rely on official SAWS forecasts and weather warnings rather than treating the optical display as a reliable prediction of what lies ahead.

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Source: Briefly News