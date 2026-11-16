Chantel Rottcher from Secunda, Mpumalanga, was crowned Mrs Curve South Africa 2026 at a glamorous finale held at Emperors Palace

The pageant's Royal Court also named Cassie Maharaj and Gerdalize Bukes as runners-up, with the National Director calling the crown a commission to inspire change

South Africans flooded the comments section asking why the event was not broadcast on television, with many comparing it favourably to Miss SA

Secunda's Chantel Rottcher was officially crowned Mrs Curve South Africa 2026 at Emperors Palace. Image: @mrscurvesouthafrica

Source: Instagram

A Secunda woman has been crowned the face of a pageant celebrating curves, confidence and authenticity, and South Africans want to know why they had to find out about it online. Chantel Rottcher from Secunda, Mpumalanga, claimed the title of Mrs Curve South Africa 2026 at a glittering finale held at Emperor's Palace on 12 November 2026. KwaZulu-Natal's Cassie Maharaj followed as first runner-up, and Gerdalize Bukes from the Vaal Triangle took second runner-up honours. The pageant is run by Mrs Curve South Africa, and the results were also announced on its Instagram account @mrscurvesouthafrica on 15 November 2026.

A crown with a purpose

The pageant's National Director addressed the newly crowned queens with a message that went beyond the sparkle. The crown, she emphasised, is not simply a prize for winning a competition. It is a commission, a platform to step into one's power and authenticity and to drive meaningful change in communities. The three women who make up the 2026 Royal Court represent different corners of South Africa, bringing with them a range of stories and experiences.

See the crowning of Miss Curves SA in the Instagram post below:

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Mzansi questions the lack of TV coverage

What caught many people's attention was not just the production quality but the fact that the event was never broadcast on television. Comments on the post quickly filled with viewers expressing disappointment that they missed it, while others praised the pageant as a step above what they had recently seen on their screens.

@okuhlekwethu38 wrote:

"This is what should have been broadcast, not the township pageant Miss SA"

@khethaaaaa reacted:

"Haibo, this is way better than Miss SA 🧡."

@andyzondi said:

"Showing them how it's done. I see you 😂🧡."

@lizavdb asked:

"Why was this not broadcast for us to watch?"

@mrskat inaschroedermn shared:

"Congratulations, Queens - wishing you a beautiful year ahead!"

@granny_wa_nooi_the_queen added:

"Congratulations, ladies."

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Source: Briefly News