A British content creator visited Seven Colours Eatery at the Cape Town Waterfront and ordered a traditional seven-colours spread

The R235 set meal included beef potjie, boerewors, umifino balls, cheesy samp and four other sides that left the visitor completely speechless

South Africans online were thrilled by the reaction, with many urging her to come back for the meat

A British traveller trying SA food. Images: wholesome.mils/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A British content creator based in London visited Seven Colours Eatery at the Cape Town Waterfront and left convinced she had just eaten the best meal of her entire life.

Millie, known online as @wholesome.mils and followed by 194,000 people on Instagram, shared a selfie-style video diary on 9 November 2026 from inside the restaurant, which is decorated with woven African wall baskets. The clip quickly caught the attention of South Africans who were proud to see the reaction.

She ordered the set meal, priced at R235, which came with one meat dish, one starch, and five sides. Her plate included beef potjie, boerewors, coleslaw, samp and beans, chakalaka, pickled beetroot, umifino balls (crispy maize and spinach balls), cheesy samp, and imifino, a dish of Swiss chard with mustard.

"I have just eaten the best meal that I've had in South Africa. In fact, in my life," she said in the video. "So much flavour. Everything is a 10 out of 10. I love South African food."

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The chef behind Seven Colours

After her visit, Millie did some digging into the story behind the restaurant. She discovered that the woman behind it is Chef Nolu from the Eastern Cape, who grew up in a rural town called Tsengiwe.

According to Millie's caption, Chef Nolu started the eatery after watching generations of women in her family and community prepare this kind of food for gatherings and celebrations. Her vision was to bring everyday, authentic South African cooking into a touristy area where it was largely absent.

"She opened Seven Colours to bridge the cultural gap of everyday authentic South African food in touristy areas," Millie wrote, adding that she was deeply grateful for it.

Watch the full reaction here:

Mzansi reacts to the viral Cape Town food video

South Africans flooded the comments section on the Instagram page with pride, laughter, and a few gentle complaints about the lack of meat on the plate:

@bhanakeshwin said:

"You missing the meat. We love our meat!"

@noah_and_his_farm joked:

"There's WAY too much veg for that to be South African. Where's the meat!?"

@raighaana.a23 welcomed her:

"Welcome to Cape Town!"

@francois__viljoen_1 shared:

"Stew with samp and beans are my favourite!"

@ferns_04 added:

"South African food is top class, especially the meat... that's another level."

@thefussells2020 declared:

"South African food is ultimate heaven. God's gift to earth!"

@bellethewinner simply said:

"I wanna gooooooo!"

More on South Africans and food

Source: Briefly News