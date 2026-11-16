A video of Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize's luxury belongings being auctioned in Pretoria has gone viral on South African social media

Bidders Choice launched the auction, with over a thousand items up for sale to recover her tax debt

Social media users are divided, with some questioning whether the designer goods are authentic and others shocked by the scale of MaMkhize's financial troubles

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s designer shoes and luggage are being auctioned off. Images: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Rows upon rows of designer shoes, sneakers, and luxury luggage once belonging to businesswoman Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize are now up for grabs, and the footage of it all has set South African social media alight. The clip, originally shared by TimesLIVE, shows prospective buyers moving through what looks like an upscale flea market, carefully inspecting the items laid out across tables in Pretoria.

The auction, run by Bidders Choice, opened on Friday, 13 November 2026, with well over a thousand items on the block. It follows an order to seize and sell off a portion of MaMkhize's assets to help recover what SARS says she owes in outstanding taxes, a bill that reportedly sits at a jaw-dropping R129 million.

The sale comes shortly after MaMkhize found herself trending for a completely different reason. She had shared a lighthearted video calling on everyone she had supported over the years, cheekily suggesting it was time for them to return the favour. That post drew plenty of laughs, but the auction footage that followed has sparked a far more serious conversation.

Thousands of Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s designer items are up for auction to recoup some of the money she owes SARS. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

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Mzansi divided over authenticity and accountability

The reactions online split in two directions almost immediately. One group zeroed in on the designer labels on display, raising doubts about whether the items were the real deal.

Ketso28 joked:

"Tse tsona ke di 'dm for price' (These are definitely 'dm for price')."

consolation_mdu asked:

"Did they check the authenticity of the branded items?"

MyGoodman12 was curious:

"Are they authentic/ genuine brands?"

While some online users debated the authenticity of Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s designer items, others discussed the magnitude of her tax situation. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Others were less focused on the goods themselves and more shaken by the magnitude of her tax situation and what they see as deeper accountability issues.

Da_blacksheep_ wrote:

"Her greed is out of this world. Not only did she build people substandard houses for more profit, but she also didn't pay taxes."

mheidtman questioned the tax agency:

"How was it allowed to get that much anyway? Why didn't @sarstax act sooner to get money from her instead of waiting so long? Guarantee they would never wait that long if it was me."

drmphoza9 expressed pure disbelief:

"Are things that bad for MaMkhize?"

The auction marks a significant and very public chapter in MaMkhize's financial troubles, turning what was once a glittering collection of luxury possessions into a spectacle that has drawn commentary from every corner of South African social media.

See the auction below.

Shauwn Mkhize's luxury travel video gets Mzansi talking

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize's lavish travel video, showing off local fashion and luggage brands.

While Instagram followers cheered her on, X users drew sharp comparisons to her life before SARS seized her assets.

Source: Briefly News