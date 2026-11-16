Bo-Kaap residents staged a protest on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, over the strain tourism places on their neighbourhood

The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association raised concerns about traffic congestion, illegal parking and outside operators profiting at residents' expense

The association put forward a list of demands calling for regulated tourism, local economic opportunities and the use of knowledgeable local guides

Bo-Kaap residents are walking on the street beside their colourful homes. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Residents of Bo-Kaap, one of Cape Town's most iconic neighbourhoods, took to the streets on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, to demand that the City of Cape Town place tighter controls on tourism operators working in the area.

According to media reports, Ebrahim Christian, vice-chairperson of the Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association, was vocal about the daily frustrations facing people who call the neighbourhood home. He pointed to the area's narrow streets and limited parking as key factors making the growing number of tour buses and visitors unmanageable. Residents, he said, regularly struggle to get into their own streets or find parking outside their homes.

A community, not a tourist attraction

Christian was clear that the community's objection is not to tourism itself. The concern is about how it is being conducted. He stressed that Bo-Kaap is a living residential neighbourhood with real people, real lives and a rich cultural identity, and that both visitors and commercial operators have a responsibility to respect that.

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The association also raised questions about who actually benefits financially from the area's popularity. Christian noted that outside operators appear to be profiting considerably while residents see little return. Among local businesses, only a handful of traditional food establishments seem to gain anything meaningful from the foot traffic.

What the association is demanding

Adding to those frustrations, the association flagged art galleries operating within residentially-zoned properties, which they say worsen pedestrian congestion on already busy pavements.

To address these issues, the Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association put forward a set of clear demands. These include properly regulated tourism activities, effective management of traffic and illegal parking, the protection of residential safety and convenience, meaningful economic opportunities for community members, and the use of local guides who have genuine knowledge of Bo-Kaap's heritage and culture to represent the neighbourhood authentically.

A group of people protesting. Images: O2O Creative/Getty

Source: Getty Images

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