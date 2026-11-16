A viral X post revealed the unpainted, incomplete house Makhi Thee Swappa Queen allegedly built while earning around R150,000 a month on Facebook

Makhi's Mpumalanga Facebook account with millions of followers was hacked, and leaked WhatsApp messages showed her begging for R250 and grocery money

South Africans online slammed her financial choices and questioned crowdfunding appeals from creators who earned big but spent bigger

A viral post showed the unfinished house Makhi Thee Swappa Queen reportedly built while earning R150K. Image: Makhi Promise Shwapa

Source: Facebook

An Mpumalanga content creator's fall from financial comfort has become a talking point across South Africa after a post on X laid bare the stark gap between her peak earnings and her current situation. On 16 November 2026, X user @_Tee__G shared a photo of a partially built, unpainted house allegedly constructed by Makhi Thee Swappa Queen during the period she was reportedly pulling in roughly R150,000 a month through Facebook's monetisation programme.

The post quickly gained traction, turning into a wider conversation about financial responsibility among social media earners. Makhi had built a significant following on Facebook before her account, which had millions of followers, was hacked and she lost access to it. A split-screen video clip included in the post showed leaked WhatsApp messages in which Makhi allegedly asked someone for R250 and money for groceries because she had run out of food. In a separate livestream clip, she candidly acknowledged that her Facebook account had been banned and that she was struggling, though she made clear she would not tolerate being pitied or spoken down to.

Spending habits put under the microscope

X user @_Tee__G used Makhi's situation as a cautionary tale, urging content creators earning well to save, invest, and build lasting assets before the income dries up. The warning resonated with many South Africans, who pointed to reports that Makhi had spent freely on alcohol, luxury outfits, and other lifestyle expenses while her earnings were high.

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Commenters were particularly critical of crowdfunding appeals from creators who, in their view, had squandered substantial income.

See the post with the X video that sparked the debate below:

Mzansi reacts to Makhi's story

Makhi's story has become one of the more striking examples of how quickly social media income can disappear, and why financial planning remains critical for creators whose earnings are tied entirely to platforms they do not control. South Africans had a lot to say in the comments:

@Protect_SAnow wrote:

"The donations are now extortion. BackaBuddy is promoting nonsense."

@MpumeNate said:

"Shu! Now I’m worried about SARS coming for her!"

@Kgosigadi_Mj noted:

"This part of the house frustrated me a lot. But then I guess we should mind our own business."

@_Tee_G added:

"She was earning good money to build a proper house."

@TsheoleJr777 concluded:

"She didn't use the money wisely."

@iambongsi shared:

"That money is demonic, just like the RAF and Lotto money."

Other articles about Makhi

Mpumalanga comedy content creator Makhi Promise Shwapa shared a viral before-and-after high-heels transition video on Facebook, showcasing an instant burst of confidence and energy the moment she slipped into her black heels.

Local creator Makhi Thee Shwappa left social media users aggrieved after revealing that a hacker took over her Facebook page with 3 million followers, resulting in the loss of her primary source of income.

Briefly News reported that Makhi Thee Shwappa sparked health concerns among South Africans after releasing a video in which a cloud of dry cement powder engulfed her while she ate a sandwich.

Source: Briefly News