A brand new water park has opened in Joburg, offering slides, floating obstacle courses and an indoor play area

The water park charges R150 per child and covers both the outdoor water attractions and the indoor netted play area

South Africans online were thrilled by the discovery and called it the best plug for families in Jozi

Johannesburg water park charges R150. Image: @bucketlistb

Source: Instagram

A brand new water park has opened in Johannesburg, and parents are already saving the details for their next family outing.

SA woman Bianca Spinner, known on Instagram as @bucketlistb, shared footage of the venue on 15 November 2026, giving followers a look at what the park has to offer. The video showed a large inflatable water park with slides, ziplines, and floating obstacle courses set up outdoors, alongside an indoor netted play area for younger children. On-screen text in the clip confirmed:

"And an indoor play area too."

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R150 entry covers both areas

Entry is set at R150 per child, which covers both the outdoor water park and the indoor play area. The venue, Pops Play @ the Local, is located inside Huddle Park, home to The Local Huddle restaurant in Johannesburg.

The only catch, as @bucketlistb pointed out in the caption, is that adults are not permitted to take part. She suggested that the setup is exclusively designed for the little ones, writing:

"My only complaint is adults aren't allowed too!"

For families looking for an affordable day out in Jozi this summer, the price point puts it within reach for many households.

View the Instagram video below:

Jozi parents are excited

The post struck a chord with South African parents and lifestyle fans, who flooded the comments:

@johnyclicks said:

"This is so amazing 😍😍😍😍"

@abi_ormsby wrote:

"The best ever 😍"

@just_j_u_s_ reacted:

"Oh wow!!! This is amazing"

@i_am_dodolicious commented:

"So cool 😮🔥 this is the best plug 😍😍 thank you mommy"

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Source: Briefly News