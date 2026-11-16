Zimbabwe's Ministry of Transport published a preliminary report detailing the events surrounding the fatal helicopter crash that killed Wicknell Chivayo

The Bell 430 helicopter reportedly entered a heavy cloud layer before crashing at Kudenga Farm in Mashonaland East on 30 September 2026

Investigators flagged poor weather conditions as a key factor, but the missing cockpit voice recorder has raised eyebrows online

Zimbabwean ministry detailed what happened before Wicknell Chivayo’s helicopter crashed at Kudenga Farm. Image: Sir Wicknell

Source: Facebook

Zimbabwe's Ministry of Transport has released a 14-page preliminary investigation report into the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife, and three others. The document, reviewed by Crime Watch Zimbabwe, lays out the sequence of events that led to the tragedy at Kudenga Farm in Mashonaland East on 30 September 2026.

According to the report, two helicopters, a Bell 407 and a Bell 430, lifted off from Gandami Village at around 4:20 pm, headed towards Marondera. Roughly 10 minutes into the flight, cloud cover began building from the east. The Bell 407 banked west to steer clear of the weather, while the Bell 430 pressed on northeast after its crew reported that the path ahead looked clear. The final radio transmission from the Bell 430 indicated the aircraft had entered a cloud layer and had not emerged from it.

What witnesses heard at Kudenga Farm

At Kudenga Farm, witnesses recalled hearing a helicopter overhead, though thick fog and light drizzle made it impossible to see the aircraft. Moments later, they heard a heavy impact. Responding police officers confirmed the helicopter had gone down, with no survivors on board.

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Investigators found no evidence of an in-flight explosion or mid-air break-up. The aircraft reportedly stayed intact until it struck the ground, after which it broke apart and caught fire.

What the preliminary findings say about the pilot

The 44-year-old Zimbabwean pilot held a Commercial Pilot Licence, had logged 2,756 total flying hours, and had clocked 614 of those on the Bell 430 specifically. His medical certificate was current, and investigators found nothing to suggest he suffered a medical episode before the crash.

The helicopter, manufactured in 2004, had undergone its most recent documented inspection on 25 August 2026, with its Certificate of Airworthiness valid until May 2027. Its maintenance history is still being examined.

Investigators classified the accident as an unintended flight into instrument meteorological conditions (IMC), combined with controlled flight into terrain (CFIT), meaning the aircraft struck the ground while still under the pilot's control.

One detail that has drawn attention is the absence of the cockpit voice recorder. Investigators believe the device may have been destroyed on impact, which could significantly limit the information available to the inquiry.

Zimbabweans had plenty to say after Crime Watch Zimbabwe shared the findings:

@NessyNesbert laughed:

"🤣🤣🤣only in Zimbabwe, where a black box or voice recorder can not be found. We saw a jet that crashed in Florida, USA and its black box was recovered; then in Zim, a helicopter crashed, then 🤣🤣"

@th3_Obsrvr remarked:

"So it took them about 50 days of rigorous investigation and analysis to basically regurgitate what Wicknell's bodyguard already told the media?"

@ChumaSamk91253 requested:

"I just need an experienced Helicopter pilot to teach me why it was difficult for the pilot to stop and hover the craft first and then descend gradually to the ground once weather conditions became untenable 😭?"

@GrootTaxman said:

"The report doesn't make sense...A helicopter doesn't fall like a jet."

@itsvistoso asked:

"Cockpit voice recorder not found??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I'm not one to believe in conspiracies, but if there's one thing I know FOR SURE, those things can survive almost anything. They have survived 9/11, ocean crashes, bombs, etc., but it's this small impact that it didn't? Wow 🤣🤣"

The Ministry of Transport confirmed the investigation remains ongoing, with a comprehensive final report expected once all available evidence has been fully examined.

See the post below:

A detail in the preliminary report on the Wicknell Chivayo helicopter crash raised eyebrows. Image: Sir Wicknell

Source: Facebook

Rutendo Matinyarare claims Wicknell Chivayo owed him

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Zimbabwean activist Rutendo Matinyarare went public, claiming Wicknell Chivayo owed him payment for a completed task.

Matinyarare said he had irrefutable evidence that Chivayo sent someone to request a service he fulfilled before the businessman's death.

Source: Briefly News