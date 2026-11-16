Selborne College students performed a formal military-style cadet parade and flag ceremony at a school war memorial

A low-flying aerobatic plane passed overhead as students stood in precise formation during the commemorative outdoor event

The video sparked a nationwide debate about military culture in South African schools

Chad shared the school's parade. Image: @chadofafrica

Source: TikTok

A video of a solemn school ceremony at Selborne College left South Africans online divided and deeply proud. TikToker @chadofafrica posted the clip on 10 November 2026, and it quickly gathered attention across the country.

The footage showed students dressed in uniform, standing and marching in precise formation at an outdoor war memorial on the school grounds. A cadet drill was underway, with commands barked out as the students moved in disciplined unison. As the ceremony reached its height, a low-flying aerobatic aircraft swept overhead, and flags were raised, adding to the gravity of the occasion.

The caption on the video read:

"Where else in the world do schools do this? This is a genuine question btw 👀"

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A tradition that divides opinion

The post sparked a range of reactions. Some viewers were impressed by the Selborne College students' discipline and the school's commitment to honouring military tradition. Others raised pointed questions about the historical context behind the ceremony.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the school parade

South Africans flooded the comments section on @chadofafrica's TikTok:

@Andre said:

"Respect. They drill better than the current National Defence Force."

@nimza wrote:

"I wonder, did this college unpack the origin and significance of this founder's day to the African child."

@🇿🇦 PUSHA-T 🇿🇦 asked:

"Britain? No? 👀👀"

@michaelworsnip shared:

"I hated (and still hate) military culture in schools. Personally, I just refused to participate."

@.Blake Henery joked:

"They are better than SAPS 😭"

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Source: Briefly News