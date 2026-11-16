Free State matric learner Tshidiso Masakale dies 3 days before final exam

An 18-year-old Free State matric learner died at a school study camp in Thaba Nchu just days before completing his final exams

Tshidiso Masakale was found unresponsive at approximately 01:00 on Monday, and emergency personnel declared him dead at the scene

Police opened an inquest docket as authorities work to establish the cause of his death

Tshidiso Masakale has passed away. Image: James Mofokeng

Source: Facebook

An 18-year-old matric learner from the Free State died at a school study camp just three days before he was due to sit his last remaining exam.

Tshidiso Madiehe Masakale, a Grade 12 pupil at RT Mokgopa Secondary School in Thaba Nchu, was attending a study camp alongside fellow matriculants when he was found unresponsive on the school premises at around 01:00 on Monday, 16 November. Emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene but could not save him, and he was declared dead at the scene. He had been preparing to write Life Sciences Paper 2 that same morning.

Free State Education Department spokesperson Howard Ndaba confirmed that Masakale was at the camp with other matric learners when the tragedy occurred. Forensic Pathology Services removed his body for further examination, and police opened an inquest docket at the Selosesha Police Station.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Free State Education MEC responds

Free State Education MEC Dr Mantlhake Julia Maboya expressed deep sadness at the news, noting that Masakale had been so close to crossing the finish line of his schooling journey. Maboya said:

"We share in your grief and we stand with you during this painful time."

The department deployed a psychosocial support team from the Mangaung Metropolitan Education District to offer counselling to learners and staff affected by the loss. Ndaba said the team would continue to monitor the emotional well-being of those at the school in the days ahead.

Family asked for privacy

The department called on members of the public to respect the privacy of Masakale's family during this difficult period and urged people not to speculate about how he died while the investigation remains ongoing.

Mzansi mourns Tshidiso Masakale

View the Facebook post below:

South Africans online were heartbroken when news of Masakale's death spread. Reactions poured in on the Facebook post:

Tha Toh wrote:

"Ho etsahalangh ka batjha Marr bophelong na retlo loka rele batjha ha re siya batswadi tjee [What is happening to young people, we are leaving our parents behind] 😢💔🕊️ kere phephisa ho lelapa LA habo hlerr fly high bro 🕊️💔💔😭"

Hlomza Ngidi said:

"May his soul rest in peace 😓😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔"

Makatleho Leema wrote:

"Joo Chee bophelo [Oh gosh, life]"

More Briefly News stories on the loss of young lives

KwaZulu-Natal culinary student Alexis-Jayde van Wyk, 19, died in a head-on crash after her final high tea practical, as donations poured in for her memorial.

Hoërskool Dr. E.G. Jansen mourns Grade 8 learner Marilyn Russouw as heartfelt tributes and condolences pour in from family, classmates and the Boksburg community.

Northern Academy Secondary mourns Grade 10 learner Mahlatse Moshia, remembered for his warm smile, kind heart and the light he brought to the school community.

Source: Briefly News