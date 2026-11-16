Intense Footage Captures Moments as a Charging Rhino Chases a Wildlife Photographer in Reverse
- A wildlife photographer in South Africa filmed the terrifying moment a rhino bull charged his open-top safari vehicle at full speed
- The driver reversed frantically along a dirt track while shouting "voetsek" at the animal as it closed in on his bonnet
- The TikTok video had South Africans in stitches, with viewers cracking jokes and debating the correct way to say "voetsek"
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A wildlife photographer in South Africa found himself in a life-or-death situation that also somehow became one of the funniest videos on South African TikTok. The footage, posted on 14 November 2026 by TikTok user @alqmario2005, shows what started as a calm bush sighting turning into a full-blown rhino charge. In the clip, the photographer is sitting in an open-top safari vehicle filming a rhino bull quietly grazing nearby. The moment the engine starts and the driver begins reversing, the rhino locks its attention on the vehicle and launches into a full charge.
Reversing for his life
What followed was a desperate backward sprint down a dirt track, with the driver shouting "Hey, voetsek!" and a string of expletives as the massive animal closed the gap right up to the bonnet. With nowhere left to reverse, the driver made a split-second decision: he drove forward directly against the rhino before swinging the vehicle past it and speeding to safety. By the end of the clip, he was visibly breathless, hands shaking, voice still rattled from the surge of adrenaline.
Watch the heart-stopping charge unfold in the full TikTok video here.
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Mzansi reacts to the wild encounter
The driver's quick thinking and reverse driving skills earned him as much praise as laughs, with many viewers agreeing that staying calm behind the wheel while a rhino is on your bumper is an achievement few could claim. South Africans in the comments could not decide whether to be terrified or cry laughing, and most landed somewhere in between:
@WingNet_454 wrote:
"The Gods must be crazy Part 3 🔴."
@Sandra admitted:
"I'd be very dead. I can't back up."
@Martin Makwinja explained:
"You can use a high-pitched 'voetsek' to anything: human, bobby, rhino; it won't work. It's the deep-voiced 'voetsek' that works. It shows dominance and assertiveness 🔴."
@Jokin-Sid Siktharth M asked:
"How long did it chase you?"
@sthembiso observed:
"Yep, he is South African 😂. Don't ask me how I know, but he is South African."
@lolo joked:
"50/50 never shows us this side 🤣."
Other animal-related articles
- Three-year-old Zari charmed social media users in a viral SanWild Sanctuary video after confidently grabbing a spanner to help her dad change a flat tyre while a white rhinoceros casually roamed nearby.
- Briefly News reported that after two tourists were murdered in Kruger National Park, a conservation group urged travellers not to abandon the reserve, prompting South Africans to demand tighter border security.
- South African ranger Nick Duranty sparked outrage online after calling out a woman filmed taking a baby wombat from its mother at night, prompting South Africans to condemn her actions as cruel and reckless.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter at Briefly News, focusing on social commentary, community stories, viral human-interest features, and public discourse. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Bongiwe began her editorial career in campus media before contributing across print and digital platforms at BONA Magazine, where she covered current news and societal trends. She specialises in reporting on local community accounts, social media discourse, and viral South African events. Contact: bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za