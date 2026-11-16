A wildlife photographer in South Africa filmed the terrifying moment a rhino bull charged his open-top safari vehicle at full speed

The driver reversed frantically along a dirt track while shouting "voetsek" at the animal as it closed in on his bonnet

The TikTok video had South Africans in stitches, with viewers cracking jokes and debating the correct way to say "voetsek"

A viral TikTok video captured the tense moment a rhino bull charged at an open-top safari vehicle. Image: @alqmario2005

Source: TikTok

A wildlife photographer in South Africa found himself in a life-or-death situation that also somehow became one of the funniest videos on South African TikTok. The footage, posted on 14 November 2026 by TikTok user @alqmario2005, shows what started as a calm bush sighting turning into a full-blown rhino charge. In the clip, the photographer is sitting in an open-top safari vehicle filming a rhino bull quietly grazing nearby. The moment the engine starts and the driver begins reversing, the rhino locks its attention on the vehicle and launches into a full charge.

Reversing for his life

What followed was a desperate backward sprint down a dirt track, with the driver shouting "Hey, voetsek!" and a string of expletives as the massive animal closed the gap right up to the bonnet. With nowhere left to reverse, the driver made a split-second decision: he drove forward directly against the rhino before swinging the vehicle past it and speeding to safety. By the end of the clip, he was visibly breathless, hands shaking, voice still rattled from the surge of adrenaline.

Watch the heart-stopping charge unfold in the full TikTok video here.

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Viewers flooded the comments with laughs, joking that "voetsek" is a universal South African language that even rhinos understand. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

Mzansi reacts to the wild encounter

The driver's quick thinking and reverse driving skills earned him as much praise as laughs, with many viewers agreeing that staying calm behind the wheel while a rhino is on your bumper is an achievement few could claim. South Africans in the comments could not decide whether to be terrified or cry laughing, and most landed somewhere in between:

@WingNet_454 wrote:

"The Gods must be crazy Part 3 🔴."

@Sandra admitted:

"I'd be very dead. I can't back up."

@Martin Makwinja explained:

"You can use a high-pitched 'voetsek' to anything: human, bobby, rhino; it won't work. It's the deep-voiced 'voetsek' that works. It shows dominance and assertiveness 🔴."

@Jokin-Sid Siktharth M asked:

"How long did it chase you?"

@sthembiso observed:

"Yep, he is South African 😂. Don't ask me how I know, but he is South African."

@lolo joked:

"50/50 never shows us this side 🤣."

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Briefly News reported that after two tourists were murdered in Kruger National Park, a conservation group urged travellers not to abandon the reserve, prompting South Africans to demand tighter border security.

reported that after two tourists were murdered in Kruger National Park, a conservation group urged travellers not to abandon the reserve, prompting South Africans to demand tighter border security. South African ranger Nick Duranty sparked outrage online after calling out a woman filmed taking a baby wombat from its mother at night, prompting South Africans to condemn her actions as cruel and reckless.

Source: Briefly News