A viral Instagram reel showed a man spotting a cardboard sign advertising free Wi-Fi on a brick wall in South Africa

The man raised his phone over the wall to scan the QR code, only for hidden hands to grab the device instantly

South Africans in the comments couldn't stop laughing, calling it a 'crime hotspot' disguised as a Wi-Fi hotspot

A viral video captured a man falling for a "free Wi-Fi" QR code sign mounted on a brick wall. Image: @seksualisering

Source: Instagram

A video circulating on Instagram has left South Africans doubled over with laughter — and perhaps a little more cautious about free Wi-Fi signs. The clip, posted on 15 November 2026 by Instagram account @seksualisering with the caption "Happy Christmas season South Africa 🇿🇦", shows a man walking along a brick wall when he notices a cardboard sign advertising "WiFi Gratis" alongside a QR code. Spotting what he thinks is a free internet connection, he lifts his smartphone over the wall to scan the code.

What happens next takes less than a second. A pair of hands waiting on the other side of the wall snatched the phone clean out of his grip. The clip then cuts to tongue-in-cheek "Directed by Michael Bay" movie credits.

A festive season trap Mzansi saw coming

The video landed perfectly for the South African festive season, a time when phone theft and street scams typically spike. Viewers were quick to point out that the QR code was never going to connect anyone to the internet. The setup was something else entirely.

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The reel's humour hit a nerve because it felt so believable. The cardboard sign, the promise of something free, the casual street setting — it all played into a very South African kind of hustle that viewers instantly recognised.

Watch the viral phone-snatching in the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the festive season scam

The comment section made one thing clear: nobody in Mzansi was surprised. If anything, they were impressed by the creativity.

South Africans flooded the comments section with jokes and disbelief:

@roux7dylan said:

"Never gets old 🤣😂."

@simii_rava wrote:

"WiFi hotspot, crime hotspot."

@jameelahrautenbach92 shared:

"This country will make God take headache tablets and the devil wants to retire every time something happens."

@elnacoetzee1 laughed:

"Entrepreneur 😂."

@tanyabothape added:

"I'm dead, true, free giver of the most."

Other crime-related articles

A young KwaZulu-Natal learner recounted online how scammers allegedly used a hypnotic 'isalamuzi' trick to swap her and her friend's smartphones with tiles, prompting South Africans to express sympathy and warn others to stay alert.

Viral footage of two men smashing a car's rear window in slow-moving traffic on Cape Town's N2 to steal backpacks sparked outrage online, prompting South Africans to urge motorists to lock valuables in the boot.

After serving a prison sentence for smuggling illegal items, Caiphus Mthabela used his knowledge of the Drakensberg mountain passes to become a tour guide and launch a thriving tourism company.

Source: Briefly News