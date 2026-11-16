Sine Madondo filmed herself in a work storeroom in 2025, speaking her future into existence on a R3,500 salary

A year later, she returned with a check-in video filmed from her apartment balcony in a new city, showing how much had changed

South Africans flooded her TikTok with thousands of comments, with many sharing their own leaps of faith and future goals

Sine shared an incredible life update. Image: Sine Madondo

Source: TikTok

Content creator Sine Madondo filmed herself in a dimly lit work storeroom in September 2025. Standing under fluorescent lights, she spoke directly to her future self, listing everything she believed was coming: more money, braids, a car, and a life that no longer felt like survival.

She was earning R3,500 a month at the time. She said she did not know how things would change, only that they would.

One year later, on 11 September 2026, she returned with a follow-up video. This time, she was filming from an apartment balcony, in another city, in full sunlight. The split-screen format placed the two moments side by side, letting viewers see exactly who she had been and who she had become.

From a storeroom to a balcony

In her 2025 clip, Madondo spoke with quiet certainty. She promised herself braids, money and freedom from the financial stress that had become her daily reality. She named the date, 5 September, so that she could come back and account for it.

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When she returned, a year later, she addressed her past self directly. She said:

"You're making a little bit more than 3,500. You're living life. You're in an apartment. You're driving."

She noted that she had not needed to pay for her learner's licence or driver's licence on her own to get there.

"Because you believed that things would change, they did. You're not in fight or flight mode anymore."

She also gently corrected herself. The braids never came, but her skin had cleared and her hairline had grown back. She said:

"Darling, it is not a dream. It is reality. This is just the beginning."

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi speaks its own dreams into existence

The video on her page struck a nerve across South Africa, drawing more than 3,700 comments as viewers recognised something of themselves in her story.

@Alphi The MC ☺ wrote:

"I don't think you realise how important it is to speak things into existence 😭😭😭😭😭"

@razalea_r said:

"Please do not delete this post because a year from now 11 September 2027 I'll be checking in to share my testimony. Thanks sis ♥"

@Maremo Violin shared:

"Oh Sine 🥹❤…. You remind me of the prayer I made in 2021, took a leap of faith and came to Joburg with nothing but my violin case, R500 and a small bag pack 😭 And then God cooked…"

@Nelo wamaSofa added:

"uNkulunkulu [God] is not a small boy 🥹🙏🏼"

@Ndlovu Kayiphikiswa Mdladla declared:

"By December I'll be driving this to KZN for the festive holiday season 🤞🙌"

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Source: Briefly News