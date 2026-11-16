Devi Sankaree Govender shared an emotional video tribute to eNCA journalist Nabeelah Shaikh, who passed away on 14 November 2026

Shaikh, who was 34 and pregnant at the time of her death, was recently selected to join eNCA's newly launched investigations team

Govender recalled first meeting Shaikh in 2017 and praised her dedication, saying she was still editing stories from her hospital bed

Devi Sankaree Govender shared what the late eNCA journalist Nabeelah Shaikh was doing on her hospital bed. Image: devi_hq, nabeelah_shaikh

Source: Instagram

Veteran investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender has paid an emotional tribute to fellow journalist Nabeelah Shaikh, who died on Saturday, 14 November 2026, at the age of 34. Shaikh, who was pregnant at the time of her passing, had recently been selected to join eNCA's newly launched investigations team, making her death all the more heart-wrenching for those who knew her work.

Govender posted a selfie-style video to her Instagram on Monday, 16 November, filmed from what appears to be a home kitchen, delivering her tribute in a quiet, raw, and deeply personal tone.

Devi Sankaree Govender remembers Nabeelah Shaikh

Govender recalled first crossing paths with Shaikh around 2017, collaborating on an investigation into the alleged selling of places at UKZN's medical school. She described Shaikh as someone whose potential was immediately clear, even at the very start of her career. The two later became colleagues at eMedia.

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What hit Govender hardest, she said, was learning that Shaikh had continued editing stories and supporting her team from her hospital bed.

"As journalists, we know that feeling so well, because whether we're exhausted, unwell, navigating personal stuff, there's something wired inside of us that puts the story and the truth first no matter what," Govender said in the video.

She also referenced Shaikh's final Instagram post shared on 1 November, which showed her heavily pregnant on the streets of South Africa, asking followers to pray for her.

"In that moment I just wished there was an easier way to do this job where we had some kind of switch where we could put ourselves first in times of need," Govender reflected.

Her tribute closed with a message directed at Shaikh herself:

"You went too soon, Nabeelah, because there was so much more work for you to do, and I just feel for your family, your daughter, your husband, your friends because life can sometimes be so unfair and there's no other way to spin this."

Watch the video below:

Colleagues and followers react

Govender's heartfelt post drew an outpouring of grief from those who also knew or admired Shaikh.

@himalayanhealing wrote:

"I just can't move past this news 😢💔 I knew Nabeelah when she first started as a young journalist with The Sunday Tribune. She made an impact very early in her career, winning many accolades, and soon became a force to be reckoned with... May Allah bless her with the highest status in Jannah (heaven) together with her unborn child. My heart aches for her family; may the Almighty grant them ease 🥺"

@aminakajee_vawda said:

"A beautiful and heartfelt tribute💕. May the Almighty grant Nabeelah and her precious unborn baby the highest stages of Paradise, reunite them in eternal peace and grant her family the strength to endure such an unimaginable loss. Aameen 🤲🏼"

@salmakaziwahab added:

"Thank you for sharing this. So much respect to the females in the media space. I know the feeling... It literally felt like someone punched the air out of my lungs... May we all receive deaths with dignity and respect. Where people remember us for our contributions to the world."

Dasen Thathiah remembers Nabeelah Shaikh

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that eNCA's Investigations Editor Dasen Thathiah paid tribute to Nabeelah Shaikh.

Shaikh, an eNCA investigative journalist, died alongside her unborn child after a short illness.

Source: Briefly News