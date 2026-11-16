A Jamaican TikTok creator's reaction video put two Minerva High School learners from Alexandra, Johannesburg, on the global stage

Still in school uniforms and backpacks, the duo delivered synchronised footwork and a solo sequence that stunned hundreds of cheering classmates

South Africans flooded the comments to proudly claim the dancers, revealing the school hosts after-school dance sessions every Friday

A Jamaican digital creator was left stunned after watching two Minerva High School learners perform a slick dance routine. Image: @1mellovibes

Source: TikTok

Two learners from Minerva High School in Alexandra, Johannesburg, have captured international attention after a reaction video by Jamaican digital creator and TikTok user @1mellovibes spread rapidly across TikTok on 15 November 2026. In the clip, the creator watches in visible disbelief as the two teenagers, still in full school uniform and carrying their backpacks, deliver a high-energy routine in their school courtyard. The performance features tight, synchronised footwork and slick choreography, drawing a roaring crowd of classmates packed along the ground floor and upper balcony.

Alexandra township's dancing stars

One of the learners then breaks into a solo that leaves the creator floored. Throughout the video, he hypes up their moves and urges viewers to tell him who these dancers are and where they come from. South Africans were quick to respond. The comments section was filled with proud locals identifying the pair as students from Minerva High School in Alexandra township. One viewer even revealed that the school makes space for dance every Friday after school, suggesting this kind of talent is a regular sight there. The creator's question seemed to amuse many, with some teasing him for pretending not to already know the answer.

Watch the viral dance that stopped a Jamaican creator in his tracks in the TikTok video here.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africans proudly identified the Johannesburg school in the comments, calling it "a normal day in South Africa." Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Mzansi reacts with pride

South Africans in the comments on @1mellovibes's TikTok had plenty to say:

@sceinusa_thwala wrote:

"Don't pretend, baba, you know the country."

@MNOTHO WEAR said:

"South Africa, those are children from Minerva High School from Alexandra Township."

@Malone claimed:

"Better than Limpopo Boy."

@batoy_ykat added:

"Nikhona [Are you here]?"

@Moneypower urged:

"Chris Brown must see this."

@KY3&K shared:

"South Africa, Johannesburg, Alexandra, Minerva High School, my hood; they host dance after school every Friday."

@Ally_Jets asked:

"What country is this? A normal day in South Africa ❤️."

More articles about school learners

Briefly News reported that a Grade 1 learner scored zero on his test, and when his parents asked him why, he said his brain light switches off when he gets to school and doesn't switch on again.

reported that a Grade 1 learner scored zero on his test, and when his parents asked him why, he said his brain light switches off when he gets to school and doesn't switch on again. A kind-hearted high school teacher offered to give learners extra lessons during the Easter holiday break, and they agreed to attend, but none of them showed up on the day.

A thrilling video of Maritzburg College boys passionately belting their iconic war cry made old boys proud, and social media users were deeply touched.

Source: Briefly News