US Travel creator @kemoy_martin took viewers inside Xiaobei, a neighbourhood in Guangzhou, China, known as "Little Africa"

South African former teacher Nosipho is among the thriving expat entrepreneurs who swapped their careers to build businesses in China

Every business owner the content creator interviewed gave him the same two reasons for relocating to China

A travel content creator took viewers on a tour of Xiaobei in Guangzhou, China, a bustling neighbourhood known as "Little Africa." Image: @kemoy_martin

Source: Instagram

An American travel creator's tour of a bustling African enclave in China has left the internet stunned. On 16 November 2026, Instagram user @kemoy_martin posted an Instagram reel taking his followers inside Xiaobei, a neighbourhood in Guangzhou widely known as "Little Africa." The clip revealed an unexpected world: billboards featuring African models, restaurants serving Ethiopian, Ghanaian, Nigerian, and Kenyan food, and a steady stream of entrepreneurs who had built their lives thousands of kilometres from home. More than 300,000 people from across the African continent live and trade in the area.

Why Africans are choosing Guangzhou

Among those featured was Nosipho, a South African woman who left her career as a teacher to open a hair salon and beauty brand in China. Business owners from Rwanda, Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia also appeared in the video, each sharing their story.

When Kemoy asked why they had made the move, the answer was remarkably consistent across every person he spoke to: higher earning potential and a lower cost of living. No one gave a third reason. The video tapped into a broader conversation about where African entrepreneurs are finding their greatest opportunities, and for many watching, Guangzhou's answer was hard to ignore.

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Watch Kemoy's tour of Little Africa in Guangzhou in the Instagram reel here.

Along the way, he sampled Ethiopian cuisine and spoke to business owners from Nigeria, Rwanda, Ghana, and Liberia. Image: @kemoy_martin

Source: Instagram

Viewers react to seeing Little Africa

The video quickly caught fire online, drawing viewers who were equal parts impressed and inspired. The comments section reflected a mix of admiration, humour, and wanderlust:

@geographynow_official asked:

"I'm just curious, are any of them citizens? Or are they all just on work visas/residents?"

@_thepottersclay joked:

"If you get to any country and don't see an Igbo man, run 😂."

@markmuhammadjr admitted:

"I'm not gonna lie, watching your videos makes me want to move out of America."

@shawn_forthawin_ reflected:

"I love the fact that when we're in other people's countries, we can establish ourselves 💪."

@harmonie.mk declared:

"This will be my first stop in China."

@karlmartinhair noted:

"The Africans flooding Ireland are nothing like this."

Other articles about China

A woman working in China shared a viral video showing how she shops and pays at a 24-hour, staffless store using just her phone, sparking debate among South Africans over whether that technology could ever work locally.

Briefly News reported that a South African woman was walking with her friend in China when two local women followed them to see if her voluptuous body was real.

reported that a South African woman was walking with her friend in China when two local women followed them to see if her voluptuous body was real. A South African woman turned doubt into drive after someone told her that she couldn't open a shipping company in China, and she went on to open and run a successful empire.

Source: Briefly News