South Africans are calling on SASSA to lower the qualifying age for the older persons grant, arguing that 60 is too late

Many commenters in their 50s say they cannot find work but are still years away from receiving any state support

South Africans are split between 50 and 55 as the most appropriate starting age for the grant

South Africans debate the age that the SASSA grant should start at. Image: Wavebreakmedia

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are demanding that the government lower the qualifying age for the SASSA older persons grant, with many arguing the current threshold of 60 leaves people in their 50s completely without support.

The calls surfaced in comments on a SASSA-related post on The South African's Facebook page, where dozens of people shared their views on when grant eligibility should begin.

Jobseekers in their 50s say they need support. Image: Maria Korneeva

Source: Getty Images

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Voices pushing for 50 and 55

The debate drew sharp opinions. Tebogo Malema wrote,

"Grant must start from 50 years."

Keba Kaybee echoed the sentiment, saying:

"Grant must start at 50 years, not 60."

Manesh Nesh kept it brief:

"From 50 years."

Mapula Makgakga connected the demand directly to employment realities, saying:

"Grants must start at 55; please, no job will be found at the age of 55."

Estelle Smith agreed, adding:

"I agree on 55 because after this age no company wants to employ you. Please re-look this grant."

Diamond Lekhelebane Joyce put a personal face to the debate:

"Where is the work? We are 54 with no jobs."

Not everyone agreed with lowering the age. Trevor Boyce argued:

"At the age of 50, most people can still work. Leave the age at 60."

What the grant actually pays

One commenter, Elsabe Samson, questioned why the rules had changed, referencing what she believed were different ages for men and women in the past. In reality, the previous qualifying ages were 60 for women and 65 for men. Between 2008 and 2010, the government phased in equal treatment by lowering the age for men to 60, bringing both in line.

The older persons grant currently pays R2,400 per month, a figure that has been in effect since 1 April 2026. Applicants must also pass a means test based on their income and assets.

Lowering the qualifying age would require changes to social assistance legislation and would significantly increase the number of potential beneficiaries, placing added pressure on an already stretched social grants budget.

Mzansi keeps the pressure on

For many of those commenting, the decade between 50 and 60 represents the most difficult period of their lives. There is no income from employment and no state grant to bridge the gap.

Thandi Nkomo offered a nuanced view:

"No, 55 years, that's appropriate. At 35 you can still find something in a restaurant etc."

Ntgabiseng Ntina Theko agreed, writing,

"55, I think it's the right time."

For now, those raising the issue say they intend to keep the conversation alive until policymakers take notice.

More Briefly News on SASSA

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SASSA warns social grant beneficiaries to report all changes in income or personal circumstances, or risk repaying funds received after they no longer qualify.

Minister Dina Pule says R147.2 million set aside for SASSA vacancies has not been spent, as hiring delays and long grant queues continue at offices.

Source: Briefly News