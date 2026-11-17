Takealot joined the online banter surrounding the Miss SA crown controversy with a witty Instagram post on 16 November 2026

The e-commerce retailer posted a promotional image of a delivery driver holding a branded box topped with a decorative crown

South Africans flooded the comments section, calling the post brilliant and saying same-day delivery would have saved the day

Image: @takealot/Instagram and Cylia Motsoeneng/Facebook

Source: UGC

Takealot proved it has a sense of humour. The South African online retailer jumped into the Miss SA crown conversation on 16 November 2026 with a post that stopped people mid-scroll.

The image showed a Takealot delivery driver in a blue jumpsuit and helmet, holding a branded box with a glittering crown sitting on top. The caption read:

"Not all heroes wear crowns. Some deliver them."

The hashtag #TakealotHappyDelivered tied it all together.

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The post was a playful nod to the widely discussed Miss SA crown incident that had been making the rounds on social media, and Mzansi appreciated every bit of it.

Takealot's crown moment goes viral

The brand's timing was sharp. Rather than staying on the sidelines of a conversation already gripping the country, Takealot leaned in with a single image that said everything without saying too much. The post landed with South Africans who were already deep in the debate, and the comments filled up fast.

Several users pointed out that Takealot would have handled the whole situation better, suggesting same-day delivery could have sorted things out before they became a national talking point.

View the Instagram post below:

Mzansi reacts to the cheeky post

South Africans had plenty to say in the comments on the page:

@jennifer_rendie said:

"You guys would have delivered a proper crown SAME DAY even 😭😭"

@jessicankosi wrote:

"😂😂😂😂😂 oh takealot!!! Good one."

@mphomgumede reacted:

"No, you did not!!! 😂😂😂😂 Brilliant! 👏"

@ofentse_mphuti commented:

"Simple, reasonable and convenient 😂😂"

@xolii_gcabashe wrote:

"Niyakuluma shem 😭😭😭😭" (You guys are something else)

@mssheenad added:

"We really needed same day delivery here."

The post is a reminder that the best brand moments often come from knowing exactly when to show up and what to say when you get there.

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Source: Briefly News