"Not All Heroes Wear Crowns": Takealot Makes Cheeky Nod to Miss SA Crown Incident
- Takealot joined the online banter surrounding the Miss SA crown controversy with a witty Instagram post on 16 November 2026
- The e-commerce retailer posted a promotional image of a delivery driver holding a branded box topped with a decorative crown
- South Africans flooded the comments section, calling the post brilliant and saying same-day delivery would have saved the day
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Takealot proved it has a sense of humour. The South African online retailer jumped into the Miss SA crown conversation on 16 November 2026 with a post that stopped people mid-scroll.
The image showed a Takealot delivery driver in a blue jumpsuit and helmet, holding a branded box with a glittering crown sitting on top. The caption read:
"Not all heroes wear crowns. Some deliver them."
The hashtag #TakealotHappyDelivered tied it all together.
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The post was a playful nod to the widely discussed Miss SA crown incident that had been making the rounds on social media, and Mzansi appreciated every bit of it.
Takealot's crown moment goes viral
The brand's timing was sharp. Rather than staying on the sidelines of a conversation already gripping the country, Takealot leaned in with a single image that said everything without saying too much. The post landed with South Africans who were already deep in the debate, and the comments filled up fast.
Several users pointed out that Takealot would have handled the whole situation better, suggesting same-day delivery could have sorted things out before they became a national talking point.
View the Instagram post below:
Mzansi reacts to the cheeky post
South Africans had plenty to say in the comments on the page:
@jennifer_rendie said:
"You guys would have delivered a proper crown SAME DAY even 😭😭"
@jessicankosi wrote:
"😂😂😂😂😂 oh takealot!!! Good one."
@mphomgumede reacted:
"No, you did not!!! 😂😂😂😂 Brilliant! 👏"
@ofentse_mphuti commented:
"Simple, reasonable and convenient 😂😂"
@xolii_gcabashe wrote:
"Niyakuluma shem 😭😭😭😭" (You guys are something else)
@mssheenad added:
"We really needed same day delivery here."
The post is a reminder that the best brand moments often come from knowing exactly when to show up and what to say when you get there.
More Briefly News stories on Miss SA
- A TikTok creator sparked Miss SA crown outrage after showing better Takealot tiaras for under R300, with fans saying the pageant did its winner dirty.
- Miss SA 2026 winner Tiyani Makamu’s prize package drops the luxury car and penthouse, replacing perks with R1 million cash and R500,000 for social impact.
- A resurfaced Miss South Africa briefing reveals three winners’ prizes, including R1 million cash and youth funds, as South Africans question missing perks.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za