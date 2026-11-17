Makro SA joined the online conversation around the Miss South Africa crown with a clever Black Friday post

The promo came after social media users debated the pageant's shift away from the glittery Mowana crown

South Africans flooded the comments section with laughs, comparing the retailer's humour to Nando's

Makro SA joined the Miss South Africa crown conversation on Facebook with a witty Black Friday post. Image: @official_misssa / @Ndi_Muvenda

Source: Instagram

Retail giant Makro SA has jumped on one of South Africa's biggest social media talking points to promote its Black Friday specials. The popular wholesaler shared a cheeky post on Facebook that subtly poked fun at the recent Miss South Africa crown debate. Online users quickly flooded the comments section to applaud the brand's marketing team for its sharp timing and humour.

Makro's cheeky Black Friday promo

The Miss South Africa crown became a hot topic online after the pageant shifted from the glittery Mowana crown, created by Nungu Diamonds, to a plain makeshift design that many social media users likened to a Burger King crown. Seizing the trending moment, Makro SA shared an image of a gold crown alongside a bold graphic reading: "No shade, but we've seen better things under R50. Shop Black Friday and save up to 50%". The retailer added even more playful wordplay in the post's caption, capitalising the word "MISS" in a clear nod to the pageant. "A crown fit for a queen? Debatable. Deals fit for your budget? Absolutely. Up to 50% off! Don’t MISS out on our Black Friday deals," Makro SA wrote.

See Makro's humorous Facebook post here.

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South Africans flooded the comments section with laughs, jokingly comparing Makro's marketing team to Nando's. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

Mzansi reacts to Makro's promo

The post struck an instant chord with South Africans, who joked that Makro had thrown "the entire baobab tree" rather than just shade. Several commenters also teased the retailer for taking a page out of Nando's famous marketing playbook and praised the person running the social media account.

Needs Counselling Mametja said:

"Wow, Makro is throwing shade 💯 and I'm here for it. Are you perhaps siblings with Nando's? And did you have to write the MISS in caps 🤣?"

Khuthala Manyuka shared:

"Makro is Nando's big brother."

Ndivhuwo Rambau wrote:

"Bathong Makro Chomi."

Jessie Lechuti added:

"It can't be Makro; we see you, Nandi 🤣."

Christopher Mthombeni commented:

"It's not a shade; you threw the whole tree 🤣/"

Saronah Mahlase wrote:

"Bathong Makro, your caption is so brutally savage ❤️😂."

Other articles about beauty contests

Chantel Rottcher from Secunda was crowned Mrs Curve South Africa 2026 at a glamorous Emperors Palace finale, leaving South Africans praising the pageant's production quality and asking why it wasn't broadcast on TV.

Miss South Africa organisers addressed backlash over winner Tiyani Makamu's crown, calling it a temporary design while a new one is made—though unconvinced fans asked why she wasn't given the old crown instead.

Miss Teen SA 2001 runner-up Nomthi Vithi resurfaced to share what she had been up to, two decades after she was crowned the second princess in the competition.

Source: Briefly News