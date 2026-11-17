A South African woman living in the UK shared a detailed breakdown of every cost she paid on her path to British citizenship

The total immigration bill, including employer-sponsored visa fees, settlement costs and passport applications, ran into thousands of pounds

South Africans in the comments said they did not want to convert the figures to rands

Image: Richard Newstead/Getty Images and @fit.corporate.girl/TikTok

Source: UGC

A South African woman who moved to the United Kingdom more than seven years ago has gone viral after revealing exactly how much her British citizenship journey cost her.

The TikToker, known as @fit.corporate.girl and identified in her comments as Khosi, shared the breakdown on 16 November 2026 using an animated on-screen receipt that tallied each expense as she walked through London.

A journey that started at zero

Khosi's employer sponsored her Tier 2 skilled worker visa, covering the visa fee, the NHS surcharge, and the extension, which came to roughly £4,400 (approximately R98,384). Because her employer footed that bill, her personal running total started at zero, though she included it for full transparency.

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The costs she paid directly began with her Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) application, which cost £2,885 (R64,489). She added an extra £500 (R11,180) for priority processing to avoid having her travel restricted for up to six months while the application was pending. She later clarified in the comments that the Home Office does not physically hold your passport during this period, but you are not permitted to travel while the application is active, making the impact the same.

Hidden costs that add up

She also had to sit the Life in the UK test, a knowledge assessment covering British history, culture and society. The test costs £50 (R1,118), but after making an error on her first application, she paid it twice, bringing that total to £100 (R2,236).

Her citizenship application, submitted earlier in 2026, came to £1,839 (R41,120) and was approved the same month she posted the video. She is now waiting for her citizenship ceremony.

Khosi also flagged what she described as the hidden cost of holding a South African passport during the process: roughly six or seven Schengen visas over the years, which she estimated at around £500 (R11,180) in application fees, appointment costs and general frustration.

Her first British passport will add a final £102 (R2,281) to the tally.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the price tag

South Africans in the comments on her page were equal parts impressed and overwhelmed:

@Lihleshabs said:

"Didn't realise how steep it is. But in the long term, definitely worth it 🤞🏾"

@Thato Chandi wrote:

"I don't even want to convert it to rands 😭✋🏾"

@letlapa 🇿🇦 reacted:

"Yoh, I'll remain in South Africa"

@Sokhanakupe asked:

"Is it dual citizenship?"

@Miss Hickman commented:

"Is anyone able to do this? Or are you able to do this because you've worked there/lived there for a while? Because where do I apply for British citizenship?? 😭"

@Mumtaz asked:

"How long did the process take for the citizenship?"

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The UK Home Office has updated its guidance on how many days foreign applicants, including South Africans, can spend abroad while applying for British citizenship.

Source: Briefly News