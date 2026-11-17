A TikTok creator shared a beginner-friendly guide explaining how solar panels generate power for South African homeowners

The clip breaks down how panel wattage, roof direction, and circuit distribution affect what you actually save on your electricity bill

South Africans flooded the comments with questions about battery storage, costs, and whether north-facing roofs are truly essential

Image: @wesreddy1/TikTok and KangeStudio/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A South African TikTok creator known as @wesreddy1 posted a straight-talking solar explainer on 13 November 2026, and it quickly attracted attention from homeowners trying to make sense of the basics before spending money on a system.

The video, tagged as "Basic Solar for Homeowners – Part 2," cuts through the confusion around where power actually comes from in a solar setup. The creator made clear that it is the panels, not the inverter or battery, that generate the electricity.

How solar wattage actually works

Using a simple example, he explained that four 500-watt panels add up to 2,000 watts of available solar power. The number of panels you can install depends on three things: your budget, the space available on your roof, and the direction your roof faces. A north-facing roof captures the most sunlight in South Africa, though he acknowledged that east- and west-facing orientations can still work.

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The key lesson in the clip was about matching your power supply to your household demand. A geyser, for example, draws around 3,000 watts, which already exceeds a 2,000-watt solar setup on its own. That is why homeowners need to work with their installer to decide which circuits in the house, such as the fridge, freezer, washing machine, television, or router, get fed by the solar supply without going over the panel limit.

What happens when you exceed your solar capacity

If your household usage goes above what the panels produce, the shortfall is automatically drawn from the municipal grid. This means most homes end up running on a mix of solar and grid power, and the saving on your bill comes specifically from the portion covered by the panels.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in on solar basics

South Africans were quick to engage on his page with questions and corrections of their own:

@Something Legendary 🇿🇦 asked:

"How many batteries do I need for 3 days of off-grid usage with an average daily usage of 25kwh?"

@mariamrhemtula390 pointed out:

"You don't generate 2000w in a day, you generate much more per day."

@cheezy533 added:

"It doesn't need to face north. North is optimum yes but both west and east can be used."

@Kelvin.p noted:

"4x 500 watt is maxed 2000w. It will not generate more than that. It also won't generate 2000w. It will be under 2000w."

@Jackie shared:

"We've gone completely solar, learned to manage our usage and use a geyser timer."

@Liverp00l asked:

"Is this off grid? Do I still have to pay the municipality for the grid subscription per kw?"

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Source: Briefly News