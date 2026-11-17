The City of Cape Town will implement Level 1 water restrictions from 1 December 2026 as dam levels sit at 70.4% and daily consumption reaches 951 million litres

Residents, visitors, and businesses are urged to reduce water usage by at least 10%, with an indoor target of 85 litres per person per day

South Africans on X shared mixed reactions, ranging from praise for the proactive communication to frustration over new developments and municipal management

Cape Town will introduce Level 1 water restrictions from 1 December 2026 as dam levels sit at 70.4%. Image: @CityofCT / Alexander Davies

Source: Twitter

Cape Town residents, visitors, and businesses will soon have to tighten their taps as the City prepares to introduce Level 1 water restrictions starting 1 December 2026. The announcement comes as dam levels sit at 70.4%, while daily water consumption has climbed to 951 million litres a day—exceeding the City's 860 million litres per day (MLD) target. Following an annual operating assessment by the National Department of Water and Sanitation that found restrictions necessary for users of the Western Cape Water Supply System, the City shared a video update on its official X account, @CityofCT, on 16 November 2026. In the clip, Executive Director for Water and Sanitation Leonardo Manus explained that introducing lower-level measures early helps manage demand and reduces the risk of stricter restrictions later on.

New indoor and outdoor water rules for Cape Town

With Level 1 restrictions kicking in, everyone across the metro is being asked to trim their total water usage by 10% or more. Because nearly 70% of Cape Town's water goes toward indoor activities, everyday routines at home offer the quickest way to save. To help hit that target, the City is asking residents to cap their personal indoor usage at 85 litres a day—a figure that covers everything from showering and cooking to laundry and household cleaning.

Outside the home, stricter rules apply to gardens, pools, and vehicle washing. Hosing down driveways or paved areas is off-limits, and swimming pools will need to stay covered whenever no one is swimming. Anyone watering a garden may only do so for up to an hour on Tuesdays and Saturdays—strictly before 9:00 am or after 6:00 pm—no matter what equipment they use. For car washing, informal and at-home washes are restricted to buckets or low-volume, high-pressure sprays, whereas commercial car washes can keep running as long as they stick to water-saving practices. These measures will be enforced alongside the City's existing permanent water by-laws.

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Watch the announcement of the water restrictions in the X video below:

Mzansi reacts to the water restriction announcement

The video sparked lively debate in the replies, with some users welcoming the communication while others questioned the City's infrastructure planning and governance:

@Capetownthai wrote:

"Why didn't you build more dams for the increase in population?"

@penscaumot pointed out:

"But you keep approving new developments!"

@SiriusBShaman commented:

"They need money for the R400K city manager salaries."

@BasquiatAndYe claimed:

"They want to privatise water by all means possible and still think they can run Joburg."

@Lisuchakas added:

"Due to your incompetence and looting."

@thelezim2 remarked:

"They wanna bring this to Gauteng."

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Source: Briefly News