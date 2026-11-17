@arducraftech shared a video on 14 November 2026 showing a homemade automatic page-turning device built from servo motors and wood

The DIY invention uses a mechanical arm to turn pages on a notebook, drawing widespread praise for its creative engineering

Viewers highlighted the device's potential to transform reading for people living with disabilities

Young inventor builds a page-turning device. Image: @arducraftech

Source: Instagram

A young inventor known on Instagram as @arducraftech is turning heads online after sharing a video of a device he built entirely by hand that can flip pages on its own.

The clip, posted on 14 November 2026, was filmed indoors and shows a mechanical arm constructed from wood, servo motors, and wiring, carefully positioned over an open notebook. The arm moves across the page and lifts it, turning it without any human help.

A simple idea with big possibilities

What caught people's attention was not just the engineering but the purpose behind it. Many viewers were quick to point out that a device like this could meaningfully improve life for learners with physical disabilities who struggle to hold or turn pages on their own.

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The invention is a clear example of DIY electronics and robotics being applied to real-world problems, using accessible materials rather than expensive off-the-shelf tools.

View the Instagram video below:

Africa reacts to the young inventor

Commenters on the page from across the continent and beyond were moved by the ingenuity on display, though some noted that not everyone had been supportive:

@who_is.mart1nn said:

"Great device for disabled learners 🙌"

@princeharps wrote:

"Brilliant. Well done 👏🏽"

@iidil_fitraa commented:

"Amazing bro 👏"

@samweli_sammy_ shared:

"Africans are mocking their own brothers 😢 who are thinking about developing the future and carrying the dreams that have been dreamed of for centuries. Guys this is one of best processes of brain development."

For now, the video continues to gather attention as a quiet but powerful reminder that big solutions can come from small workshops, a few components, and a determined mind.

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Source: Briefly News