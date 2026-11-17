An American content creator shared her candid, unscripted take on Stars & Vows, Anele and Buzza's Netflix wedding series

The four-part Netflix documentary sparked strong reactions, particularly around Buzza's mother and her complicated family history

South Africans and viewers abroad flooded the comments with their own opinions on the royal wedding special

Kourtney shared her thoughts on the Netflix wedding. Image: Dominik Magdziak/Getty Images and Kourtney & Eddie

Source: UGC

An American content creator posted a candid bedroom review of Stars & Vows, the Netflix documentary following South African celebrity couple Anele and Buzza's wedding, on 15 November 2026, and it quickly caught the attention of viewers on both sides of the Atlantic.

The TikToker behind @kourtney_and_eddie gave an enthusiastic but completely unfiltered take on the four-part series, with each episode running about 45 minutes. She praised the documentary overall but admitted there were parts that left her a little confused.

Buzza's mum steals the spotlight

One moment the reviewer could not stop talking about was the storyline involving Buzza's mother, who had been largely absent from his life for around 30 years. She noted that Buzza's decision to invite his mother to the wedding said a great deal about his character, even as his siblings kept their distance. She also pointed out that the mother herself seemed reluctant to take centre stage, describing how the woman appeared to prefer stepping back and letting others speak.

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The reviewer also had plenty to say about the wedding planner, whose high-strung energy nearly sent her over the edge, and Anele's young son, who she said inherited his mother's charisma and love of the microphone. She wrapped up by calling the wedding documentary Stars & Vows more meaningful than any royal ceremony she had seen, praising its spirituality and cultural depth.

View the TikTok video below:

South Africans react to the review

Viewers from South Africa and beyond packed the comments section on her page with their thoughts:

@Lufefelwenkosi Mayekiso wrote:

"It's Lufefe pronounced (LOO FAIR FAIR) 😂"

@Theresia said:

"Buzza's mom has forgiven herself and that's what matters 😩"

@Mary_Magic explained:

"She didn't leave them intentionally. When you marry royalty divorce is pretty much a taboo and if you decide to leave you can't take your children with you because the children now belong to the royal house; additionally, you are pretty much banished from showing your face anywhere near the royal house."

@Sinzfit🇿🇦 reacted:

"Oh it's showing in America as well 😳"

@Maudi Masipa corrected:

"Buzza is Lufefe's friend, Lufefe is not Buzza's friend 😑"

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Source: Briefly News