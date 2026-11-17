A barefoot South African man used snake tongs and his bare hands to remove a 2.2-metre black mamba from beside a precast wall

The venomous snake struck repeatedly at the man's bare feet as nervous onlookers watched from a safe distance

Facebook viewers were left shaken by the encounter, with many warning the handler had come dangerously close to being bitten

A barefoot man left Mzansi stunned after handling a 2.2-metre black mamba outside a home. Image: Jared Flanagan

Source: Facebook

A barefoot man in South Africa left the internet holding its breath after a video of him removing a massive black mamba from a residential driveway spread widely on social media. Posted by Facebook user @Jared Flanagan on 16 November 2026, the clip shows the man approaching the snake beside a precast wall armed with only a pair of snake tongs and his bare hands. His goal was to coax the 2.2-metre mamba into a black plastic storage tub. His feet, however, were completely unprotected.

Barefoot and unfazed

What made the footage so hard to watch was how close things came to going wrong. The mamba, one of Africa's most feared and fastest-striking snakes, lunged repeatedly at the man's bare feet as he worked to manoeuvre it toward the container. Through it all, he stayed composed, adjusting his grip and position while the snake thrashed and struck around him.

Onlookers kept their distance, watching the tense scene unfold from afar. The cameraman, filming from what appeared to be a generous distance, became something of a talking point in the comments on his post. A black mamba bite https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/snakebite-envenoming is considered a medical emergency. Without antivenom, the venom can cause rapid paralysis and death within hours.

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Disclaimer: Handling venomous snakes is extremely dangerous and potentially fatal. Members of the public are strongly advised not to approach, provoke, or attempt to capture snakes themselves, and should always contact a trained, certified snake catcher for safe removal.

Watch the full encounter in the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the close calls

South Africans in the comments were equal parts horrified and stunned:

@Siyabonga Duma asked:

"How is this possible? A black mamba?"

@Bra-amza Katt warned:

"This guy is taking chances."

@Oscar Bodlela said:

"This guy is dancing with death; this is a black mamba. In 15 minutes, you meet the maker."

@Graham Stewart noted:

"Nearly got bitten three times 😰, big death wish."

@Xikombiso Xikombiso joked about the person behind the lens:

"The guy behind the camera 📷 😂 🤣 😶. He is not sure."

@Jacques Stander added:

"He had a few close calls. Very close."

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Source: Briefly News