Viral Video Breaks Down Whether R50,000 Is a Good Salary in Cape Town
- A financial breakdown video by finwiseapp.io used Cape Town's iconic skyline to show what R50,000 looks like after tax, rent and daily expenses
- The video revealed that after housing, groceries, transport and utilities, a R50k earner could be left with as little as R10,000 for everything else
- Cape Town residents flooded the comments with their own experiences, with many saying even R50k falls short in one of SA's most expensive cities
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A budgeting video posted by personal finance app finwiseapp.io is sparking a lively debate across South Africa. Shot against aerial drone footage of Table Mountain, Cape Town Stadium and the V&A Waterfront, the clip walks viewers through what R50,000 a month actually buys you in one of the country's priciest cities.
The numbers hit hard with the statements: After PAYE and UIF deductions, a R50,000 gross salary becomes roughly R40,000 in take-home pay. Allocate R15,000 to rent, and that figure drops to around R25,000. Groceries, medical costs and transport chew through another R9,000, leaving approximately R10,000 to cover utilities, a phone bill, internet, and any semblance of a social life. Throw in a car payment, debt repayments, or children, and that cushion vanishes.
The video concluded that while R50,000 is a solid salary, it does not automatically translate into comfortable living in Cape Town. As finwiseapp.io put it, "your housing, debt and car can completely change what 50 feels like."
Why Cape Town costs so much
The city's reputation as an expensive destination is well-earned. Cape Town carries roughly a 20% higher overall cost of living compared to Pretoria, with central one-bedroom apartments averaging around R17,000 per month. Property prices in the city centre exceed R37,000 per square metre, more than double those in central Johannesburg.
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A surge in short-term rental listings, with Airbnb units approaching 27,000, has intensified competition for housing and pushed property values up by approximately 31% over five years. Rent and utilities consume close to 51% of a Cape Town resident's income, compared to roughly 40% in Johannesburg.
Watch the viral salary breakdown that got Cape Town talking:
Cape Town residents respond
South Africans were quick to share their own reality in the comments on @finwiseapp.io's Instagram post:
@lethumhlongo said:
"We are so cooked as a people."
@dexterkannemeyer wrote:
"Never ever. More like R200k pm yes."
@llrangwani shared:
"You need x3 of that amount cooking in your account to live here comfortably. This city has turned into Monaco straight out."
@caitlinpfister_ added:
"Most people don't earn NEAR 50k a month. We are cooked, all cooked."
@haku_aria admitted:
"I earn 50, debt free, 'cheap' rent and still can't afford a house. We cooked."
@phillip_m_world simply said:
"Ohh this is triggering."
@peter.pedro.503 noted:
"Yoh. I personally never seen 50k."
More on Cape Town
- Briefly News recently reported on Ellen DeGeneres speaking out in a viral video about a baboon relocation plan above Simonstown.
- A Limpopo runner received an unexpected offer from Sanlam after a viral moment at the Waterberg Marathon.
- The City of Cape Town is bringing in new water restrictions as consumption climbs.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a journalist and editor with seven years of publishing experience, specialising in human-interest features, societal developments, and breaking crime updates for Briefly News. Having worked as a copy editor and content accuracy specialist for international publications like National Today and Entail.ai, Nerissa applies rigorous fact-checking and ethical standards to sensitive news stories, including police updates, community affairs, and public safety reporting. Contact: nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za