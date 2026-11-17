A South African woman living in New Zealand shared a video after calling the police for the first time in her new country

She described the 111 operator as professional and said officers arrived at her door in under five minutes

The experience moved her to reflect on why she and her family chose to leave South Africa

Leneqi praised New Zealand police. Image: @leneqi_de_jager

Source: TikTok

A South African expat living in New Zealand posted a candid video on 16 November 2026 that struck a nerve with viewers back home. Filming herself inside her parked car, Leneqi de Jager spoke openly about a frightening incident that unfolded in the early hours of the morning and what happened when she called for help.

Just after 2 am, something serious enough to require police intervention occurred at her home. She chose not to go into detail about the incident itself, but focused entirely on what followed: her first experience calling emergency services in New Zealand.

A night that changed her perspective

De Jager described calling the 111 emergency line, New Zealand's equivalent of South Africa's 10111. The operator who answered was calm, focused and efficient. He asked all the right questions without hesitation, confirmed that multiple calls had already come in about the same incident, and assured her that officers were on their way.

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They arrived in under five minutes.

For De Jager, that response time was almost impossible to process. She said she had called the police once before while still living in South Africa, and officers never showed up at all.

Why she left South Africa

The contrast hit her hard. She described feeling genuinely safe, knowing that someone had her back the moment something went wrong. That sense of security, she said, was the entire reason her family made the decision to emigrate. She said in the video:

"You want to feel safe. You want to know that if s*** goes down, you have somebody there behind you protecting you, like the police."

"I'm sorry, you cannot expect that in South Africa at all."

She went on to describe how the officers who arrived handled everything with urgency, professionalism and care from start to finish. What began as a frightening night became a moment of clarity and confirmation for her family.

View the TikTok video below:

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Source: Briefly News