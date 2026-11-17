CCTV footage captured a coordinated cellphone snatching on a busy Melville pavement in Johannesburg

A suspect paced the sidewalk outside a hair salon, waiting for a getaway car before striking

South Africans online were shaken by how organised the theft was, with some sharing their own similar ordeals

CCTV footage captured a suspect snatching a man's cellphone in broad daylight. Image: Vukile Makau / Crime Connect

Source: Getty Images

A video shared by Crime Connect on 16 November 2026 stopped South Africans in their tracks. The CCTV clip, filmed outside a hair salon along a busy Melville pavement in Johannesburg, showed a phone snatching so slick it looked rehearsed. The footage shared on Facebook showed a suspect in a black graphic T-shirt and olive-green trousers walking up and down the sidewalk. He appeared relaxed, blending in with the foot traffic, but he was waiting. When a black sedan pulled up to the kerb, the signal was set. The moment a man walked past with his phone in hand, the suspect moved fast.

A crime that was clearly planned

He grabbed the device straight from his grip and jumped into the back seat of the waiting car, which pulled away before anyone nearby had a chance to intervene. What unsettled viewers most was the level of coordination on display. The suspect's casual pacing, the perfectly timed arrival of the getaway vehicle and the speed of the getaway pointed to a practised operation rather than an opportunistic grab. Several people in the comments said the clip reminded them of their own experiences, while others raised the issue of getaway cars being used repeatedly in street crimes across Johannesburg.

Watch the Melville phone snatching caught on CCTV in the Facebook reel below:

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Mzansi reacts to the Melville footage

The video served as a stark reminder for pedestrians across Johannesburg to stay alert, especially when using their phones in public spaces. South Africans flooded the comments with shock, humour and frustration:

@Jabulani Skosana wrote:

"I had already concluded that the guy sitting down was the victim,🤦‍♂️ eish."

@Gerald Boy G Chiduwa said:

"Yoh! This is dangerous; I must stop chatting on the streets sometimes."

@Tisetso Koena Mokoena noted:

"The things we see."

@Spice Mngqibisa reacted:

"Yho 😨."

@Thulisani Mpofu added:

"Problem they're using a vehicle to commit stupid crimes which, as it stands, that vehicle already belongs to the state; repounding already."

@Ayebare Maclean Bikwasi shared:

"This is how exactly they snatched my 12 Pro Max in front of Makro Woodmead 😭."

3 Briefly News articles about phone-snatchers

A viral skit video left South Africans in stitches after a man raised his smartphone over a brick wall to scan a "free Wi-Fi" QR code, only for hidden hands behind the wall to grab the device instantly.

A university student recounted online how scammers allegedly used a hypnotic 'isalamuzi' trick to swap her and her friend's smartphones with tiles, prompting South Africans to express sympathy and warn others to stay alert.

An American man living in Johannesburg recounted how his phone was taken by thieves in a white Mercedes-Benz outside a Sandton hotel, prompting South Africans to jokingly tell him he had "passed his initiation."

Source: Briefly News