A South African career content creator shared the payslip of a Cape Town retail store supervisor with four years of experience and a business degree

The supervisor's basic salary of R10,190.70 was reduced to a R9,065.21 take-home after tax, UIF, and provident fund deductions

Retail workers flooded the comments sharing their own wages, with some supervisors revealing they earn even less than R7,650 a month

A career content creator shared the payslip of a Cape Town retail store supervisor taking home R9,065.21 after deductions. Image: Boni Xaba / ljubaphoto

Source: Facebook

A South African career content creator sparked a heated debate online after revealing what a retail store supervisor actually takes home each month. TikTok user @liferesetwithboni posted a 35-second video on 16 November 2026 showing the payslip of a Cape Town supervisor with four years of experience and a bachelor's degree in business and administration management. The basic salary listed was R10,190.70 for 180 hours of work. After deductions totalling R1,125.49, which included R455.21 in tax, R100.81 for UIF, and R569.47 towards a provident fund, the employee walked away with R9,065.21.

Retail workers share their own low wages

The creator urged shoppers to be kinder to retail supervisors, pointing out the financial reality they navigate despite their qualifications and years on the job. The video hit a nerve. Workers across the retail sector filled the comments with their own salary revelations, and many said they were faring far worse than the supervisor on the payslip.

Watch the payslip breakdown that set off the debate in the TikTok video here.

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Several retail employees revealed in the comments that they earn even less. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

Mzansi reacts to the retail pay reality

South Africans had plenty to say in the comments:

@k_unlocked shared: "

"You guys get R10k? I'm a supervisor at retail, and my basic is R7,650 🙃. I work a 7 am to 7 pm shift 😭."

@Noma🇿🇦🇿🇦 asked:

"R10k kanjani (how)?"

@Doc Moeketsi Mokatanye wrote:

"I earn more than my supervisor 😅🙃 I earn no ma 10 whereas she earns bo ma young R7.5"

@TimelessAura added:

"This life has no balance. I am a general worker who earns triple the salary."

@GDC joked:

"I'm a cashier, and my supervisor doesn't mess with me because we travel home together in my car 🤣. I was aiming to be a supervisor, but with how they always work and sweat, yah mahe, the jump isn't worth it."

@Sbusiso Given Sgwadi Maslela put it plainly:

"Retail is one of the industries that pay peanuts; it doesn't matter what position you hold there, you will be paid below the means."

Other articles about salaries

A South African content creator went viral after sharing how she fled to Scotland by bus to escape an exploitative UK job agency that deducted fees while giving her no stable shifts.

Career content creator Boni Xaba sparked online debate after breaking down a Grade 10 municipal cleaner's payslip showing a R17,582.90 basic salary and a R17,209.07 net take-home pay with full public sector benefits.

Briefly News reported that Boni Xaba broke down a Johannesburg metro cleaner's payslip, revealing a solid R17,582.90 basic salary and a R17,209.07 net take-home pay for a role requiring only a Grade 10 education.

Source: Briefly News