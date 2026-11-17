Reports of Tana Likukuma's death began circulating on social media, with claims linking her passing to a BBL procedure

Her surgery was allegedly performed at an unregistered facility, though key details about when and where it took place remain unknown

Likukuma's reported death has reignited debate about the dangers of cosmetic surgery, with netizens urging people to embrace their natural bodies

Zimbabwean socialite Tana Likukuma has reportedly died. Image: ZimReel TV

Source: Facebook

Zimbabwean socialite and social media personality Tana Likukuma has reportedly passed away following complications allegedly linked to a BBL. Word of her death began spreading across social media platforms, though many details surrounding the circumstances remain unconfirmed.

A BBL is a cosmetic procedure in which fat is extracted from various parts of the body and injected into the bum to enhance its shape and volume. It is among the more complex cosmetic surgeries, carrying known risks even when carried out in certified medical facilities.

Reports suggest that Likukuma's procedure was allegedly performed at an unregistered facility, raising immediate red flags. The specific location and date of her surgery, as well as the nature of the complications she experienced, have not yet been publicly confirmed.

Socialites and the deadly cost of cosmetic procedures

Likukuma is not the first public figure to reportedly lose her life linked to cosmetic surgery. Nigerian socialite Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo reportedly died in March 2026 following an enlargement procedure in Bangkok, Thailand, with his death attributed to a fatal pulmonary thromboembolism connected to his surgery, which occurs when a blood clot gets stuck in an artery in the lung, blocking blood flow to part of the lung

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South African celebrity sangoma and transgender activist Gogo Manzini also passed away in June 2025 after a short illness. She had recently undergone several reconstructive and cosmetic surgeries, including a nose job, BBL, and tummy tuck, during a trip to Turkey. Her death sparked widespread conversation about the physical toll such procedures can take.

South African influencer Cyan Boujee also previously shared her own harrowing experience after undergoing a BBL, reporting leaking from her bum due to a post-surgery lump and infection.

Social media raised concerns about undergoing BBL procedures. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Social media users raise concerns over BBL risks

News of Likukuma's alleged passing has once again brought the dangers of cosmetic surgery into sharp focus. Netizens voiced concern over the growing number of people risking their lives in pursuit of particular body aesthetics. Many urged individuals to embrace their natural bodies, while others pointed out that BBL procedures can result in serious complications, including life-threatening infections, even when carried out by experienced and qualified surgeons.

There were also calls for people to consider safer alternatives, such as maintaining a balanced diet and exercising regularly, with some questioning why individuals continue pursuing these procedures despite the growing number of reported complications and deaths.

DengaBusiness said:

"I have read quite a bit of such incidents in the recent past; why are people not taking heed?"

Mukoma_C wrote:

"The pursuit of perfection will be the end of y’all."

Tinallooooo8 posted:

"Be content with your natural beauty/ body."

IronFistBattleT added:

"This is a classic example that people can't handle the truth. They can't even handle the truth about how God created them. They look in the mirror & deny their own looks & body to the point of getting cut up on surgery beds. Not many people can handle the truth."

Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo’s son slams stepmother

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into the tension between Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo’s family and his widow.

The late Nigerian socialite's wife allegedly approached her in-laws with her plan regarding his final resting place, only for them to turn it down and for his son to drag her on social media.

Source: Briefly News