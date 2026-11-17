A South African financial expert is warning workers who receive their December salary early to check their next payday before spending anything

The gap between an early December payday and the next salary in late January can stretch to six weeks of expenses

Hendri Van Dyke from My Mulah shares a simple daily budgeting calculation to help salaries last longer over the festive period

Hendri Van Dyke warned of December's early payday. Image: skaman306 and OJO Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans who receive their December salaries early are being urged to pause before reaching for their wallets this festive season. The warning comes from Hendri Van Dyke, an independent professional consultant at My Mulah, who says that spending too freely in December could leave households short of cash well into the new year.

The issue centres on how some employers issue December wages earlier than usual, often before Christmas, to give workers access to funds during the holidays. While that might feel like good news, it stretches the time between paydays far beyond the normal monthly cycle.

Van Dyke suggests budgeting as a solution. Image: Images By Tang Ming Tung

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Van Dyke explains the problem plainly:

"Getting paid early in December can feel like you've suddenly got more money to spend, especially when there are Christmas sales and holiday plans happening around you. But it's still your normal salary, and it might need to last considerably longer than usual. If you're paid in the middle of December and don't receive another salary until late January, that's potentially six weeks of expenses to think about."

The calculation that could save your January

Van Dyke recommends working backwards from the next payday rather than budgeting month by month. His suggestion is to set aside essential expenses first, then divide the remainder by the number of days until the following salary arrives.

As an example, R4,200 left after essential costs spread over 42 days amounts to R100 per day. He said:

"You might find the amount you've got available each day is much smaller than you expected. That doesn't mean you have to spend exactly the same amount every day, but it gives you a realistic limit to work with rather than guessing how much you can afford."

Don't forget January bills before Christmas arrives

For families with school-aged children, the new year brings added financial pressure in the form of uniforms, stationery and transport costs. Van Dyke urges South Africans not to treat those expenses as something to worry about after the holidays. He said:

"January bills don't disappear just because Christmas is coming up. Put money aside for those costs as soon as the December salary comes in, rather than hoping there's something left after the holidays."

He also cautions those who receive a year-end bonus against spending it all. He said:

"Make sure you're thinking about what needs to be covered before your next payday."

For anyone who can already see that their money will not stretch far enough, Van Dyke advises against rushing into more credit.

"Borrowing more money to get through January might seem like a quick fix, but you need to understand the full repayment cost and whether you can genuinely afford it. Otherwise, you risk starting the new year under even more pressure."

The National Credit Regulator has previously flagged early December salary payments as a contributing factor to financial strain in January, particularly when households face back-to-school costs alongside regular living expenses.

More Briefly News stories on December

Source: Briefly News