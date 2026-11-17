A TikTok account sharing prophecies from The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog posted a warning directed at South Africa on 14 November 2026

The prophetess known as Celestial Revivalle accused South Africans of stubbornness and following pastors linked to what she called the marine kingdom

South Africans flooded the comments with divided reactions, with some agreeing and others firmly rejecting the message

A US prophetess recording a clip on TikTok. Images: follow.jesus9493/TikTok

Source: TikTok

An American prophetess delivered a sharp spiritual warning to South Africa in a TikTok video that quickly drew hundreds of comments. The clip was posted on 15 November 2026 by the account @follow.jesus9493 and attributed to a prophecy originally dated 14 November 2026 from a blog called The Master's Voice, run by an author known as Celestial Revivalle.

Filmed in a selfie style against a floral-patterned backdrop, the message was intense and direct. The prophetess told South Africans that other African nations would watch God's judgment fall on their country without sympathy, citing what she described as a persistent pattern of wickedness and spiritual stubbornness.

Pastors and the marine kingdom

A large part of her message focused on South Africans' devotion to certain pastors. She claimed these pastors drew their power from demonic spirits she described as belonging to the "marine kingdom," including mermaids and other entities from the sea. She pointed out that it was South Africans who filled planes year after year to visit the late Nigerian preacher T.B. Joshua in Lagos, and that blaming Nigerian pastors was simply a way of deflecting accountability.

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She said South Africans tend to respond to prophecy by pointing fingers outward rather than inward, and warned that God would "break the fingers, break the hands" of those who refused to receive correction. She added that after the coming judgement, South Africa would return to a spirit of humility, referencing the Soweto Gospel Choir and gospel songs from old black churches as symbols of that former reverence.

Watch the video that sparked the debate below:

Mzansi reacts to the prophecy

The 301 comments on the TikTok page video revealed a deeply split audience:

@ngingubusi asked:

"So God will not punish those fake pastors but will punish South Africans?"

@TeeTee🤎 simply wrote:

"She's not lying."

@Famole agreed:

"As a South African, I totally agree with you. South Africans worship pastors more than God. They are turning pastors into their gods."

@Knowing urged:

"Let us pray and repent. People stop belittling God's message and messenger. Let us pray for our land our country to heal. May God forgive our sins and our hardened hearts. Amen."

@Mellisa pushed back:

"So as SA we must be bullied by other African countries... Yhooo we are tired shame when white colonizer came they told us we are going to burn in hell no our God will never allow that..."

@💖Limpopo bae💖 laughed it off:

"We stress you guys neh??? Leave us ALOOOONE!!!!!😂...and you will have peace!!!! ALONE!!!!😂"

@Sanelethabede challenged:

"Where's the earthquake? We're still standing."

More on prophets and pastors in South Africa

Briefly News recently reported on Phil Mphela’s warning to Mpho Phalatse about Prophet Benny Hinn’s South Africa visit.

recently reported on Phil Mphela’s warning to Mpho Phalatse about Prophet Benny Hinn’s South Africa visit. Prophet Uebert Angel made a pledge to his congregation on Sunday that has drawn strong opinions online.

An American pastor and his wife made an announcement to their congregation during a Sunday service.

Source: Briefly News