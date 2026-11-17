Nick Evans, a Durban snake catcher, was filmed tagging a large Black Mamba using only his bare hands

The team scanned the snake's body and discovered it had already been tagged from a previous capture

The African Snakebite Institute shared the footage, drawing thousands of stunned viewers online

A snake catcher holding a snake in his hands on the left and a black mamba on the right. Images: nick_evans_reptile_rescuer/Instagram and Craig Cordier/Getty

Source: UGC

A Durban snake catcher made jaws drop across the internet after footage emerged of him handling one of Africa's most dangerous snakes without a single piece of protective gear.

Nick Evans, known online as @nick_evans_reptile_rescuer, was filmed tagging a large male Black Mamba in what appeared to be a wooded outdoor setting. The clip was posted by the African Snakebite Institute on 17 November 2026 and quickly gained traction for its jaw-dropping visuals.

In the footage, Evans grips the mamba firmly behind the head with one hand, keeping it still while running a microchip scanner along its body with the other. A second man holds the snake's tail, which curls around his arm as the team works. Neither man is wearing gloves, protective clothing, or any visible safety equipment. Evans is dressed in a T-shirt and shorts.

Why black mambas are tagged

The tagging process serves a serious conservation purpose. Microchipping individual snakes allows researchers to identify them if they are encountered again, study their movement patterns in urban and suburban environments, and manage human-snake conflict more effectively. When the scanner beeped during Evans's examination, the team realised this particular mamba had already been tagged, making it an official recapture.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

According to the African Snakebite Institute's caption, all mambas Evans catches are safely released away from danger after being processed. The institute described Evans as doing "great work removing snakes and keeping people safe."

Watch Nick Evans with the black mamba in his bare hands:

Mzansi reacts to the daring footage

South Africans and international viewers were stunned by what they saw in the comments section on the Instagram page:

@gegeping.7 wrote (translated from French):

"What size was it? Even a black or green mamba of 1 metre or more, you don't hang around 😱😱😱"

@brian.farris.flyin.brian noted:

"Pre-shed."

The African Snakebite Institute, which has over 34,000 followers on Instagram, regularly posts educational content on venomous snake handling and runs awareness courses for corporates and the public across Africa.

More on wildlife encounters

Source: Briefly News