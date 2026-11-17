Tracker South Africa released new vehicle crime data showing hijackings spike sharply during late afternoons and evenings nationwide

In the Western Cape, hijackings involving private vehicles outnumber theft incidents by 42%

Cape Town drivers and even tourists planning December visits expressed concern after the data was shared online

A man in a mask is trying to break into a vehicle. Images: Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Cape Town drivers heading home after work are facing a heightened risk of hijacking, according to new data released by Tracker South Africa.

The vehicle tracking company's latest crime statistics, shared by Cape Town community page @thefeedcpt on 16 November 2026, paint a concerning picture for daily commuters. Nationally, hijackings peak on Fridays between 4 pm and midnight. Business hijackings follow a similar pattern, with incidents most commonly reported on weekday afternoons and evenings between 4 pm and 9 pm.

Weekend vehicle crime also follows clear patterns. Theft is most common on Saturdays between 11 am and 9 pm, with Fridays between 4 pm and 9 pm also notable. Across all incidents, private vehicle theft accounts for 55% of cases, while hijackings make up the remaining 45%.

Cape Town hijacking risk exceeds national trend

The Western Cape stands out in Tracker's data. In the province, hijackings involving private vehicles exceed theft incidents by 42%, a figure that is notably higher than trends in other regions. Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal together account for 80% of Tracker's recorded vehicle crime incidents nationally, making them the highest-volume provinces overall.

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The City of Cape Town has previously urged motorists to stay alert, particularly at night and in secluded areas. Drivers are advised to keep their vehicles fuelled, avoid pulling over on freeways to answer phone calls, and remain cautious on the N2, which the City identifies as a major crime hotspot where car stonings have led to hijackings.

Smash-and-grab attacks also remain a concern, with criminals targeting vehicles that are stationary or moving slowly in heavy traffic to steal visible items such as handbags and laptops.

See the Instagram post below:

Cape Town residents and tourists react

The post on the Instagram page drew immediate responses from locals and international visitors alike:

@outtaafrica:

"No man. It is unsettling driving through certain areas in CT."

@goggie2:

"Really freaking me out now, coming for 8 weeks and I'm 76."

@jthorpe6327:

"I'm coming with my family in December. Driving from Stellenbosch to the airport at 7:30 am. Should I be worried?"

@thomasbrandstrupwendt:

"For 82% of the population, it's happy hour, I guess."

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Source: Briefly News