Personal finance creator AshvsFinance shared a seven-slide Instagram guide explaining why take-home pay is lower than a gross salary

She used a R15,000 gross salary example to break down three key deductions that account for a R3,000 difference

South Africans in the comments praised her for making payslip deductions easy to understand

A finance creator shared a seven-slide "Payslip Dummies Guide" breaking down common salary deductions in plain English. Image: @ashvsfinance

Source: Instagram

A personal finance creator has gone viral for breaking down one of the most common money mysteries facing South African workers: why the salary you are promised and the amount that lands in your bank account never quite match. On 16 November 2026, Instagram user @ashvsfinance_ posted a seven-slide "Payslip Dummies Guide". Using a straightforward example, she showed how a worker earning R15,000 gross can walk away with only R12,000 net pay each month.

Breaking down the R3,000 gap

The guide targets three main deductions that quietly chip away at a gross salary before it reaches any bank account. The largest slice goes to PAYE, or Pay As You Earn. This is income tax collected monthly on behalf of SARS, so workers avoid being hit with a large lump-sum tax bill at year-end. In her example, PAYE accounts for R1,900.

Next is UIF, the Unemployment Insurance Fund, which costs the employee 1% of their salary, matched by another 1% from the employer. The fund acts as a financial safety net for workers who lose their jobs, go on maternity leave, or need to claim during illness. In the example, this amounts to R150. The remaining R950 goes toward a pension or provident fund contribution, which AshvsFinance described as saving for "future you." These retirement contributions are tax-deductible and are often topped up by employers.

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What else can affect your take-home pay?

The guide also flagged additional deductions that can further reduce net pay, including medical aid premiums, loan repayments, and employer contributions that sit within the total cost-to-company package but do not appear as cash in hand. AshvsFinance encouraged workers to review their payslips carefully before the next payday and to contact HR if anything looks unclear.

See the full payslip dummies guide in the Instagram post here.

The creator also reminded workers to review their payslips before payday and reach out to HR if any line item does not make sense. Image: MoMo Productions

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi praises the finance creator

Followers in the comments could not stop praising AshvsFinance for making a usually confusing topic so digestible:

@yo.nae_ said:

"Not just a pretty face; I love me a lady in finance 😘."

@tii.asaire added:

"Serving face while educating us 🥰!"

More salary-related articles

A South African career content creator shared the payslip of a degree-holding Cape Town retail store supervisor with four years of experience, showing a R10,190.70 basic salary reduced to R9,065.21 net pay after deductions.

A local tech professional's payslip exposed a staggering R42,000 monthly tax deduction on an R128,000 salary, shocking many social media users.

Briefly News reported that Boni Xaba sparked intense online debate after reviewing the payslip of a veteran Border Management Authority immigration officer with 20 years of service, revealing a net monthly take-home pay of R17,000.

Source: Briefly News