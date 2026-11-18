Durban dog Candy was rescued twice in one day on Saturday, 14 November 2026, after slipping out of her owner's yard

Lifeguard Mnqobi Nxumalo swam up to 200 metres through rough Brighton Beach surf to save her, before resident Heather Denny later rescued the same dog from a road

Social media users hailed Nxumalo as a hero, with several asking for his details to send him appreciation gifts

Lifeguard Mnqobi Nxumalo braved rough surf at Brighton Beach to save a dog. Image: Anna-av / Jace Govender

Source: Getty Images

A Durban dog owner got the surprise of his life when he learned that his runaway pet had survived a dramatic ocean rescue and a roadside straying in the space of a single afternoon, all thanks to two kind strangers. Traves Pigg was not home on Saturday, 14 November 2026, and only realised his mixed-breed dog, Candy, had slipped out of his property when he returned at around 6 pm. According to The Citizen, which also shared the story on its Pretoria Rekord Facebook page, Traves immediately checked local community groups to track her down and soon discovered that a resident, Heather Denny, had spotted Candy walking along a road that evening.

Two strangers step in to keep Candy safe

Believing Candy belonged to her neighbour, Heather and her two sons loaded the dog into their car and drove her back, only to realise their neighbour's dog was safely inside the yard. They took Candy into their home, gave her food and water, and looked after her until Traves arrived to collect her about an hour later. What Traves did not know at the time was that Candy had already cheated danger hours earlier at Brighton Beach. Around midday, beachgoers had been throwing a stick near the water for the playful dog when a strong current pulled the stick—and Candy—out to sea.

Lifeguard braves rough waves 200 metres from shore

Once a beachgoer called for help, 33-year-old Lamontville lifeguard Mnqobi Nxumalo wasted no time grabbing his gear and heading into the choppy ocean. Battling strong currents, wind, and rain, he swam between 150 and 200 metres out to reach the struggling animal. Although he initially wasn't sure how the frightened dog would react, he quickly realised she was completely worn out and gasping for air. Mnqobi hoisted the large dog onto his rescue board and paddled back toward the sand before lifting her onto his shoulders to carry her safely out of the surf.

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Her owner, Traves, only connected all the dots on Monday, 16 November 2026, when he saw video footage of the ocean rescue. He expressed deep gratitude to both the lifeguard and the neighbourhood resident who took Candy in, admitting he had initially thought his pet was only saved once—not realising she had actually survived two separate rescues in a single day, and noting that she is back home and as energetic as ever.

Watch Mnqobi's heroic act in the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi applauds the lifeguard and good Samaritan

South Africans flooded the comments section to celebrate Mnqobi's selflessness and praise the resident who took Candy off the street.

Vicky Fourie asked:

"Anyone have information on this amazing dude? Would love to send him some appreciation gifts 😊"

Lady Mac Donald wrote:

"Oh, this is such a heartfelt story!! As a dog lover, thank you ever so much, young man. You are my hero 👏❤️."

Marie-Louise Johnston commented:

"To be honest, the lifeguard deserves a medal or an appreciative gift, as do the people who picked the dog up as second good Samaritans!"

MC Subashen Naidoo added:

"We should publish more of these stories instead of entertaining stupidity. This man is a hero."

Timothy Dean Koetzee shared:

"Shot, bro. You did well."

Doreen Cay Hatgilias remarked:

"A Hero. Thank you."

Other articles about dogs

A Johannesburg family shocked many viewers by throwing a beautifully decorated funeral for their late dog, which resembled a human service.

A Limpopo man bought his dog Bobby a 21-piece KFC barrel celebrating his birthday, shocking many social media users.

Briefly News reported that German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz custom-made a wheelchair for a legless dog that lost its rear legs in a car accident.

Source: Briefly News